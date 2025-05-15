Afia Schwarzenegger jubilated over the feud between Vivian Jill Lawrence and an alleged NDC Women's Organiser over a school feeding contract

The media personality stated that she liked the drama that was ensuing between the Kumawood actress and the party executive

Afia Schwarzenegger's remarks come after a voice note of the alleged NDC party executive fuming over Vivian Jill's contract surfaced on social media

US-based Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has reacted to the controversy surrounding actress Vivian Jill Lawrence and an alleged NDC Constituency Women's Organiser, identifying herself as Meeri.

Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the alleged school feeding contract feud between Vivian Jill Lawrence and an NDC Women's Organiser. Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @thomasadabogo

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, May 15, 2025, the controversial personality beamed with excitement as she listened to the alleged WhatsApp voice note of the female NDC party executive threatening Vivian Jill Lawrence over a dispute concerning the awarding of a school feeding programme contract.

Afia Schwar repeatedly shouted in support of the alleged NDC constituency Women's Organiser's threat against the popular Kumawood actress.

Afia Schwarzenegger stated that she liked the drama that was ensuing between the two individuals and proceeded to play legendary Ghanaian highlife singer Kojo Antwi's classic hit, Maye Osaman, to celebrate the alleged feud.

Vivian Jill's school feeding contract feud

Vivian Jill Lawrence found herself in controversy after the widely circulated alleged voice note of Meeri surfaced on social media on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

In the audio recording, the self-proclaimed NDC Constituency Women's Organiser alleged that Vivian had been awarded a school feeding programme contract by President John Dramani Mahama in the Ahafo Ano South constituency for her campaign efforts during the 2024 general elections.

Actress Vivian Jill Lawrence with First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama. Photo source: @vivian_jill_lawrence, @mrsldmahama

Reports indicated that the alleged decision to award Vivian Jill Lawrence the school feeding contract caused tension among the party's hierarchy in Ahafo Ano South.

Meeri expressed her displeasure with her party's top officials for disrespecting the local leadership and their sacrifices by giving contracts to the actress from Kumasi to feed schoolchildren in her constituency before her.

She also accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national leadership of sidelining loyal supporters like herself in favour of celebrities.

The alleged NDC Women's Organiser also threatened to take action against Vivian Jill Lawrence if she ever stepped foot in the Ahafo Ano South constituency to execute the contract she had reportedly been awarded.

The Kumawood actress is yet to issue a statement or publicly address the allegations since the voice note surfaced on social media.

Below is the video of Afia Schwarzenegger jubilating over Vivian Jill Lawrence's alleged school feeding contract controversy:

Reactions to Afia celebrating over Vivian's controversy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

abigailsowah123 commented:

"Is she ever happy for someone?"

vidadomey said:

"I knew she would come and say some."

real_linlinca_gh commented:

"This woman na evil 😂😂. Pure evil, no water added."

