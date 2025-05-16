Comedian Funny Face has shed light on his transformational journey after suffering a mental breakdown last year

The renowned comedian established that he has lost everything he worked so hard to acquire and is now starting life afresh

He used his sad experience and transformation to motivate others who may be going through a similar situation

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has shared some of his experiences from last year while battling depression.

Funny Face speaks about how much he has lost in life following his mental breakdown in 2024. Photo source: FunnyFace

On May 15, the renowned comedian published a video online shedding light on his transformation after his mental health battles.

According to Funny Face, his condition, which made him suicidal, has cost him his life's hard work.

"Everything I've laboured and fought for, I lost everything. I won't go into details, but I want you to know how things went bad," he said.

"My life now is starting all over again. It's a new life. It's a new beginning. I entreat you to believe in Jehovah. People go through what I went through and never come out," he added.

Funny Face was one of the most sought-after celebrities in his prime. Many top stars, including Togolese Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, became fond of the Ghanaian comedian.

Funny Face having a good time at Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor's house in Lome, Togo. Photo source: FunnyFace

Adebayor's admiration for Funny Face influenced him to gift the comedian several gifts, including a Range Rover, a Porsche Cayenne and a Jeep Wrangler.

During his mental breakdown last year, Funny Face would record several videos verbally abusing his colleagues and benefactors, forcing many to cut ties with him.

Funny Face made scores of his fans emotional as he shared his story. The comedian has begun his resurgence with the support of Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu.

Funny Face gains empathy after sharing challenges

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Funny Face's story as he motivated people battling depression.

Daniel Ocran said:

"I'm even crying, God has a purpose for everything, bro. God richly bless you, and continue to stand for God. Look at Job, you will be fine."

bodey wrote:

"God will surely reward you with everything that you’ve lost trust me. God bless you my brother."

ŊĂŊÃ ÃƝĐÕH shared:

"God bless you my brother, 😭😭😭 I will surely pay hèed to your words, because I know what I'm going through."

akuapim brother remarked:

"Amen, bro, I hope one day I will tell my story as you are doing now, hopefully one day God almighty will change my story, bless up bro, bless up 🙏."

Evangelist Maxwell Oppong noted:

"Real talk, Funny Face. Situations are temporal if you don't give up."

Bake My Day shared:

"Thank you, I'm so heartbroken. So much in pain, but I know God will come through. Thank u, big bro."

Woman makes fun of Funny Face's past

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joyce Dzidzor Mensah had shared her frustrations about Funny Face's new life after meeting Kwaku Manu.

According to Joyce Mensah, Funny Face's reliance on Kwaku Manu could land him in trouble, considering his past mental health woes.

The viral sensation argued that Funny Face needed to rely more on himself as personal relationships could change and send him back to depression.

