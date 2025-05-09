Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has criticised comedian Funny Face for abandoning his "bipolar family"

The viral sensation in a video sought to remind Funny Face about his past before meeting Kwaku Manu

She explained that Funny Face needed to be careful not to become over reliant on Kwaku Manu, else things could go wrong

Ghanaian viral sensation Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has shared his frustrations about comedian Funny Face's new life after months of battling a mental health condition last year.

Funny Face became a pain in the neck of several colleagues while navigating his way out of his depressive episodes.

The comedian would record several videos attacking his colleagues, blaming his former partner Vanessa Nicole, with whom he had three children, for his woes.

The comedian's condition once landed him in prison. He was caught driving under the influence and almost killed a family with his car.

Many of his colleagues expressed their concern for the embattled comedian.

It took the intervention of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu to bring about a change in Funny Face's life.

Kwaku Manu took Funny Face to a prayer center where the comedian was reportedly delivered of his mental health issues.

Since then, Funny Face has been living with Kwaku Manu as he navigates his resurgence.

Joyce Mensah, who believes Funny Face is bipolar, just like Abena Korkor, is unhappy about the way the comedian has neglected his community.

"Ever since you became close with Kwaku Manu, you don't remember bipolar people again..You have to always remember your family, no matter what. That's the family you come from, she said."

According to Joyce Mensah, Funny Face's reliance on Kwaku Manu could land him in trouble, considering his past mental health woes.

"There is nothing wrong with getting support from Kwaku Manu, but you have to tread with caution and ensure you're relying more on yourself, she advised.

In her video shared on May 8, Joyce Mensah shared her experience dealing with mental health troubles.

Joyce Mensah shamelessly recounted a bedwetting episode as she forewarned Funny Face.

Joyce Mensah's issues with Funny Face stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Joyce Mensah's message to Funny Face.

Freddie Black said:

Aisha is a new member… take am like dat😂😂😂

jenny okine wrote:

Don’t worry he will come again. Don’t mind them.

Ama Jenet remarked:

he's no more okay part of you guys so just understand it🤣 god is at work🤣🤣

Madam Aves noted:

My dear my brother is out ooooo🤣🤣🤣🤣

Kwaku Manu, Funny Face visit Lordina Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu and Funny Face visited the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Lordina Mahama, at her official residence in Accra.

The visit was reportedly for the two entertainers to formally congratulate Mrs Mahama on her husband's electoral success in the December 7, 2024, presidential election.

In a picture shared on social media, the two comic actors beamed with excitement as they posed for photos with the First Lady of Ghana.

