Tracey Boakye's husband, Frank Badu, has come to the aid of Holland-based Ghanaian content creator Captain Caesar after he was kicked out by his woman

The movie producer sent Captain Caesar, who claims he has nowhere to lay his head, €500 to cater for his needs

The content creator took to TikTok to share a message of gratitude to Frank Badu and urged his followers to say thank you to him on his behalf

Frank Badu Ntiamoah, husband of Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, has supported UK-based Ghanaian TikToker Captain Caesar with €500 after he was kicked out of his home by his white partner.

Captain Caesar, who lives in Manchester, shared his story on TikTok on Monday, May 12. He said his partner asked him to leave their house after a disagreement. The issue reportedly began when he posted a photo of his mother on social media for Mother's Day. His partner questioned the post, and tensions rose from there.

He alleged that the next day, she asked him to wash the dishes before she left for work. But while Caesar was on TikTok Live discussing a trending issue involving Sammy Gyamfi and Agradaa, his partner called to scold him for not doing the dishes. She then asked him to pack his things and leave the house. He added that her mother also supported the decision and warned him to leave before the police got involved.

After being sent out, Caesar said he checked into a hotel but was running out of money. He disclosed that he needed about £800, or GH¢13,300, to rent a new place.

Touched by the situation, Frank Badu sent him €500 to help with his expenses. Caesar shared the update on TikTok and thanked Frank for the help. He also asked his followers to go to Frank’s social media pages and show appreciation on his behalf.

Many social media users have praised Frank for stepping in to support Caesar during a tough time.

Tracey Boakye's husband receives praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Emmanuel kwofie said:

"Five years in UK you don't have any money in your account Eiiiiiiiiiiii💔"

Freshy Bwoy Nega wrote:

"Heer so if we are not a celebrity or public influencer, we won't get any help oo imagine ibe u wey u ask."

tactman commented:

"You guys believe captain Ceazer at your own risk .. the person who brought this idea de3 You for thank am ooo .. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.. you go cash out waaa after this."

Ajagurajah helps Captain Caesar

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok personality Captain Caesar has publicly apologized to spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, known as Ajagurajah, after receiving financial assistance from him following a personal crisis.

Captain Caesar had earlier shared on social media that he was rendered homeless after a dispute with his partner, leading to his eviction.

In response to his plea for help, Ajagurajah extended financial support of GH¢10,000 to aid him in securing temporary accommodation. Following this gesture, Captain Caesar expressed gratitude and sought forgiveness from Ajagurajah.

