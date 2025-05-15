Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's younger brother has joined the list of celebrities who have been called to the Bar

Collins Obuodum detailed the challenges he faced as he shared the good news on his official Facebook page

Ghanaian radio personality Ohemaa Woyeje and other celebrities have commented on Collins Obuodum's post

Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani is celebrating a significant milestone in his family, as his younger brother, Collins Obuodum, has officially been called to the Bar.

Collins, a promising young talent, has an impressive academic background; he initially graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering before making the bold decision to pursue a law degree.

Bursting with excitement, Collins shared his achievement on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and reflecting on the challenging journey he undertook to reach this point.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's younger brother remarked on the tough years he spent, particularly the last two, where the sacrifices he made became painfully evident. In a post that captured both his joy and humility, he wrote:

"Decided to travel on this road for 'shege' reasons and I saw 'shege' for 6 years, especially the last 2. We give God the glory. Congratulations to all friends who were called to the Bar today."

For his official photoshoot commemorating this achievement, Collins showcased two distinct outfits. Initially, he donned a sleek, tailored black suit that highlighted his professional stature.

He later switched to a stylish striped suit, which he paired with a modern digital watch, underscoring his flair for fashion.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani celebrates his wife

In a heartwarming display of family love, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani also took to social media to celebrate his wife, Mrs. Miracle Adoma, on her birthday, even while managing his own health concerns.

He expressed profound gratitude for her unwavering support and dedication throughout their years together.

In a deeply personal message, Kofi reflected on the significance of their partnership, calling her his ‘mother,’ ‘true soulmate,’ and ‘love.’

This celebration of professional achievement and personal love reflects the tight-knit bonds within the Adoma family and their shared commitment to supporting one another through life's journeys.

“Happy birthday to my soulmate. I am thrilled to share this day with you, which also happens to be World Miracle Day. You have been a miracle in my life, embodying the true essence of what it means to be a soulmate.

Your unconditional love has filled me with joy, and I wish you peace and an abundance of blessings in every facet of your life.

Mrs. Miracle Adoma, my beloved wife, Nana Abena Etruba (Gomoa Amanful Benkumhene), I have finally realized that I need nothing more from God because I have you, and that is the greatest gift of all. Happy Birthday, my love, soulmate, and mother.”

Kofi Adoma exposes Angel FM CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, who finally spoke up after a stray gunshot injured him in the face in December 2024.

The media celebrity bemoaned his CEO, Vincent Opare's, decision to put the company's reputation ahead of his employees.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani made these statements during a press conference after returning to Ghana from Dubai, where he was treated for his injuries.

