A Ghanaian music critic has rekindled the frenzy surrounding Black Sherif's Where Dem Boyz song off his new album, Iron Boy

The song, which many believed to be a sneak diss to Shatta Wale, appears to have more targets

A video of the detailed conspiracy unearthing the plot twist and new characters Black Sherif was referring to has gone viral

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Sherif's sophomore album IronBoy, released April 3, came with a song many perceived as a jab at Ghana's dancehall king Shatta Wale.

A new theory about Kwesi Arthur, Fameye, and Black Sherif's relationship has gone viral. Photo source: KwesiArthur, Black Sherif, Fameye

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale had threatened to end the 23-year-old star's high-flying career following their infamous feud.

The hard-hitting lines in the song sized up Shatta Wale perfectly until a new review by music researcher and critic Fyronic emerged, revealing what could be Black Sherif's perfectly hidden agenda.

The music critic argues that Black Sherif's Where Dem Boyz is a tale of his fallout with Kwesi Arthur and Fameye, whom he once considered idols.

The plot begins with a collaboration between Black Sherif and Kwesi Arthur, reportedly facilitated by the Tema-born rapper's former biggest cheerleader, Bigg Hommie Flee.

The collaboration never came out, disappointing many fans. Kwesi Arthur, in an interview, explained that the song not seeing the light of day is because it got leaked.

Black Sherif's unreleased collaboration with Kwesi Arthur reportedly ruined the bromance he had with Kwesi Arthur.

The two stopped cheering each other publicly on social media.

Reports indicate that the song's foiled release plans also influenced Kwesi Arthur's fallout with Bigg Hommie Flee.

According to Fyronic's theory, Kwesi Arthur got threatened by Black Sherif's unprecedented foray into the music industry.

In his review, Fyronic supports his assertion with a post from Bigg Hommie Flee directed to Kwesi Arthur, saying,

"Why envy that boy? I know it wasn't you, though. You just let the Kweku Ananse stories get to you."

"It looks like Kwesi Arthur felt betrayed that Bigg Hommie Flee was diverting his attention to Black Sherif, whom Kwesi Arthur felt threatened by. The two of them dropped albums in 2022, and which one of them performed better?, Fyronic asserted"

"Half of Kwesi Arthur's album (Son of Jacob) was Afrobeats, but Blacko's tape (The Villain I Never Was) was hip-hop, but it still did way better than Son of Jacob did. It comes to a point in hip-hop where whoever is on top sees an emerging artiste and knows immediately that this is the artiste who is going to take my place, he added."

Fameye and Black Sherif pose for a photo during a photo session. Photo source: Facebook/Fameye

Source: Facebook

Fameye, who had a song with Black Sherif, also never released it and is implicated in the viral review.

Fryonic maintains that his review is completely a theory. However, the deeply researched inferences chronicling Black Sherif's journey to the top have caused a huge frenzy among Ghanaian music fans on social media.

Fyronic recruits believers with his theory

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Fyronic's review of Where Dem Boyz, which he believes is a perfectly-timed opportunity for Black Sherif to stick it up to Kwesi Arthur.

@TonyTara11

"Always new AliExpress Cowboy was not Charles. But he didn't touch on Everlasting and Motion boy 😏."

@hwede3_ said:

"Herh Kwadwo, i think deep teyyyy… be like everything he dey talk be really trueee oo😭. Make them see thema body then solve the issue. If not make he also reply am fast then the normal music stuff keep rolling!"

@i_umbo noted:

"This guy dier forget oo. He be top tier analyst. I will even pay money to listen to his analysis."

Black Sherif gets BET nomination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had been nominated in the 2025 BET Awards in the Best International Act category.

He is the only Ghanaian in the list, going against Ayra Starr representing Nigeria and Tyla representing South Africa.

The nominee list released on May 8 has hiked up the anticipation for the main show on June 9

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh