Black Sherif has made it to the nominee list of the 2025 BET Awards, just released ahead of the major showdown in June

The Ghanaian sensation is among over 20 musicians worldwide battling for the win in the Best International Category

Reports indicate that the 23-year-old musician is the first Ghanaian to make the category ever since it was rebranded in 2018

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been nominated in the Best International Act category for the 2025 BET Awards.

Black Sherif makes it to the Best International Act category for this year's BET Awards. Photo source: BlackSherif

Source: Facebook

The nominee list released on May 8 has hiked up the anticipation for the main show on June 9.

Kendrick Lamar is the most nominated artiste this year with over 10 nods, including his Drake diss “Not Like Us for Video of the Year and GNX for Album of the Yeeaar for GNX.

Source: YEN.com.gh