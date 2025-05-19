A video of Yaa Jackson looking beautiful in a long faux-locks hairstyle has emerged on social media

The singer was with Ananzo, the washing bay attendant who went viral for promoting Davido's song

A video of the viral sensation drooling over Yaa Jackson's new look garnered many comments online

Ghanaian actress and singer Yaa Jackson Konadu has showcased her new hairstyle in a recent video, which features Ananzo.

Yaa Jackson was seen wearing a faux-locked hairstyle with her thick locks long enough to reach her hips.

The Kumawood superstar looked ravishing sitting on the same sofa with Ananzo, who recently went viral for promoting Davido's song.

Ananzo went viral after posting a video of himself singing With You, a song by the Nigerian musician that features Omah Lay.

The video, which was recorded while he was at work, got the attention of Davido, who reposted it on his own social media pages.

The passionate rendition quickly spread across TikTok, gaining over 16 million views and more than two million likes within a few days.

Davido then offered Ananzo $5,000 as a reward and asked a member of his team to help deliver the money and has become a new star.

Enjoying the fruits of his success, the viral sensation's moments with Yaa Jackson suggested it was her first time seeing the entertainer.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ananzo couldn't believe his eyes that he was with Yaa Jackson, who felt humbled by the moment.

Ananzo had the privilege of alerting fans about Yaa Jackson's new song Moses, which is scheduled to be released on June 6.

Moses is Yaa Jackson's debut in 2025, after a long hiatus after welcoming a baby in 2023.

She has become one of Kumawood's biggest female celebrities and often courts controversy with her utterances and public appearances.

Jaa Jackson also has more than 12 tattoos and eight piercings

Ananzo's meetup with Yaa Jackson stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Yaa Jackson's recent stint with Ananzo.

ONYENUSI 💴👑🙏🏾💡 said:

"If not Davido posted like they won’t come for you 😢collect huge amount of money before ooo yooo Dey there and laugh 💔."

Kay Tv wrote:

"This guy from no where now a big time promoter. Same as God is going to bless you and it will blow everyone's mind . If you believe or not I say God will lift you up. Shout Amen🙏."

Eben the Metal doctor remarked:

"Bro charge them well o coz you didn't see them until Davido came in 😏."

Luiz shared:

"Why this guy is this the only black top or black dress he has upon all the 5k Davido gave him?"

Nana Fosu Icekid added:

"Yaa Jackson was a very dark skin girl.. what changed .. or is it because of change of Government."

Ananzo recounts his humble beginnings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ananzo had described his life before Davido's $5,000 gesture after the video of him singing went viral.

He said that he had been working as a car washer for 10 years since junior high school, to support himself through secondary education.

Ananzo's passion for music was ignited when a friend posted a video of him singing King Paluta's Makoma, which encouraged him.

