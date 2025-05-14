Ghanaian TikTok star Ananzo has disclosed that he worked as a car washer for 10 years to fund his education

He said his music journey began after a friend posted a video of him vibing to King Paluta's song

Ananzo gained massive attention after Davido gifted him $5,000 for covering one of his songs

Ananzo, the young Ghanaian TikTok sensation who was recently gifted money by Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido, has opened up about his life.

Speaking in an interview with a podcaster, Ananzo, who's famed for his music covers, said he has been working as a car washer for a decade.

"I have been working as a car washer for 10 years, from 2015 to the present. I started working at the washing bay after junior high school," he said.

He added it was through the car washing job that he was able to cater for himself through secondary school.

Ananzo talks about his love for music

During the interview with the podcaster, Ananzo also opened up about his love for music and how he started singing on TikTok.

He said his TikTok journey began after his friend recorded him singing King Paluta's Makoma hit song and shared the video on social media.

"I love to find myself where I can feel the vibe about music. So when I'm working, our master has this bar, where the washing bay is, so he has these loudspeakers. So, when we are working, he will be playing music and I will be singing and vibing to it," he stated.

"King Paluta dropped his single, Makoma, so I was just vibing on the Makoma sound. I had this friend, he's family, recorded it and posted it on TikTok," he said.

After the video went viral, Ananzo said he had many people encouraging him to continue singing.

Through this, the young Ghanaian man became an instant TikTok sensation,resulting in Davido gifting him $5,000 (GH¢62,579.76 per prevailing exchange rate) after doing a cover of one of his songs,'With You’ featuring Omah Lay.

Before the money gift, Davido had previously posted Ananzo across his social media platforms.

Although Ananzo has built a large following for himself on TikTok, his audience further soared following Davido's gesture.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians tap into Ananzo’s blessing

After sharing his story, some Ghanaians who came across the video took to the comments section to tap into his blessing.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Maj said:

"I tap into your blessings Ananzo. May God take you places.'

@Nana Kwame also said:

"He should just be smart about the $5k gift from Davido and invest it into opening his own washing bay."

@Nonso Nnewi commented:

"I tap from your grace bro."

@EwurakuaOtoo SN also commented:

"When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen Soar higher bro."

Ananzo hits over 500k TikTok followers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ananzo reached a new height on TikTok after his followership grew to 500,000.

In addition to this, the Ghanaian TikTok star also raked up more than 8 million likes and over 18 million views on TikTok.

Ananzo's growing influence on TikTok was praised by many as a true testament to his consistency and hard work.

