Blakk Cedi, Stonebwoy's former manager and the CEO of Black Arm Music Group, has acquired a new degree from GIMPA

The renowned music executive announced his milestone on social media, outlining his two-year academic journey

In the comments section, fans shared their admiration for Blakk Cedi with heartwarming congratulatory messages

Ghanaian music executive Sidi Mohammed, aka Blakk Cedi, has announced his new educational milestone from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Stonebwoy's former manager, Blakk Cedi, announces his new educational milestone from GIMPA after two years.

Source: Facebook

The former manager of Stonebwoy's record label, Burniton Music Group, in a post on May 20, said he turned in his last paper on May 19, bringing his two-year stint at GIMPA to a successful end.

In the post, he attached a picture of himself receiving a citation in honour of his new milestone.

The citation was presented by the 2025 Marketing Year Group, suggesting that the Blakk Cedi took a marketing-related course at GIMPA.

Blakk Cedi recounts struggles in getting a degree

According to Blakk Cedi, who has been out of school for over a decade, he had tried several times, get his degree, but work kept getting in the way.

He was Stonebwoy's manager and agent since his unsung days until they parted ways in 2019, serving as a strong force in the Bhimnation camp.

The artist manager moved on to found his Black Arm Group, which now has artists like Down Flat hitmaker Kelvynboy on the label.

On Facebook, Blakk Cedi shared his inspirational journey to getting his GIMPA degree, saying:

"After 15 years and three attempts, I finally submitted my last paper yesterday — and I can’t even explain how PROUD I am of myself right now. Taking two full years off from everything to focus on school wasn’t easy at all. I had to make sacrifices, stay disciplined, and push through moments when I wanted to give up. But I did it. And I did it right.

"This wasn’t just about getting a certificate. This was about proving to myself that I could finish what I started, no matter how long it took. If you’re thinking of giving up — DON’T. You’ll thank yourself one day. This is mine. And I earned it," he added.

The seasoned music executive has been off the scene, focusing on his studies. His most recent public activity was with Shatta Wale in Jamaica.

Blakk Cedi was spotted prepping the On God hitmaker moments before he mounted the stage to meet Vybz Kartel and perform at the Freedom Street concert crowd at the 35,000-capacity National Stadium in Kingston.

Stonebwoy's former manager, Blakk Cedi, with Shatta Wale in Jamaica.

Source: Facebook

Stonebwoy attends GIMPA classes

In related coverage, YEN.com.gh also reported that Stonebwoy was spotted in class contributing to a discussion with his colleagues.

The BHIM Nation boss is furthering his education by pursuing a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy at GIMPA.

Stonebwoy recently resumed his studies after returning to Ghana from his Up and Runnin6 album world tour to the United States.

