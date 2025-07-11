Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus has revealed that music would have been his alternative career path if football hadn’t worked out

The 24-year-old shared this during a rapid-fire Q&A session following his high-profile move to Tottenham Hotspur

Kudus is expected to make his debut for the North London side on July 19 in a pre-season clash against Reading

Mohammed Kudus may be dazzling fans on the pitch now, but if life had taken a different turn, we might have known him as an artist instead of an athlete.

The Ghanaian midfielder recently shared a glimpse into an alternate dream during a quickfire Q&A session with Tottenham Hotspur’s media team.

New Tottenham signing Mohammed Kudus reveals he would have chosen music over football if his career had taken a different path. Photo credit: @SpursOfficial/X and kudus_mohammed/Instagram.

Kudus reveals his hidden talent away from football

When asked what career path he would have followed if football hadn’t worked out, he didn’t hesitate.

“A musician,” he replied with a smile, before adding, “I’ve got some bars.”

Clad in his new Spurs kit, Kudus looked every bit the confident new signing as he let fans in on his passion for music, something that has always been a part of his life, even if it hasn’t made it onto a public stage just yet.

Kudus' love for music and bond with Stonebwoy

The 24-year-old also opened up about his musical inspirations. Among several artists he admires, one name stood out: Stonebwoy.

Kudus’ admiration for the Afro-dancehall star, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, was already clear long before his Tottenham unveiling.

But the connection grew stronger when Stonebwoy played a special role in announcing his move.

In a creative twist, Spurs used a remix of Stonebwoy’s Overlord track to unveil their new signing.

The lyrics were tweaked to highlight Kudus and Tottenham, a fitting tribute to the bond between music and football in the life of Ghana’s starboy.

This isn’t new territory for Kudus. Though he hasn’t taken to the mic like Black Stars teammate Joseph Paintsil or former captain Asamoah Gyan, he’s regularly spotted at music concerts, both in Ghana and abroad.

Not long ago, he made an appearance at Black Sherif’s headline show in London, cheering from the front row.

As he settles into life at Tottenham, Kudus hasn’t lost sight of where it all began.

During the Q&A session, he gave a heartfelt shoutout to Strong Tower, the grassroots football team in Nima, Accra, where his journey first began.

His rise from the dusty pitches of Nima to the glamour of the Premier League is not just inspiring; it's deeply personal.

Kudus reveals what he brings to Tottenham

Now donning the famous white of Spurs, Kudus is eager to make his mark in North London.

“I like to entertain the fans as well. That’s what football is about, it’s putting a memory in the heads of the fans that they have when they go back home, and after the money they’ve spent to buy a ticket,” he said in his first official interview with the club.

Mohammed Kudus models for Skechers, holding their latest cleats in an advert. Photo credit: kudus_mohammed/Instagram.

“Although there is also a lot of seriousness and competitiveness in the game, I still think it’s a sport I try to enjoy as much as I can and give the fans something to enjoy too. I hope fans are going to really enjoy what I’m going to bring to the team here.”

Richarlison welcomes Kudus with cheeky dig

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Brazilian striker Richarlison welcomed Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham with a cheeky dig.

Known for his playful antics, Richarlison took to social media to deliver a light-hearted message to his new teammate, sparking laughter among fans.

