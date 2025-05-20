Ajagurajah has reviewed Shatta Wale's spiritual prowess as compared to other Ghanaian musicians

The priest claimed that Shatta Wale was the strongest musician when it comes to spirituality

He used Bullgod's career upset after cutting ties with Shatta Wale as a case study to support his claim

Ghanaian spiritualist Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has expressed his admiration for Shatta Wale because of the musician's spiritual prowess.

Ajagurajah says Bullgod is a victim of Shatta Wale's spiritual prowess. Photo source: Ajagurajah, ShattaWale, BullgodofBullhaus

In a recent interview, Ajagurajah established that Shatta Wale was the most spiritually powerful artiste in Ghana.

The self-styled spiritualist explained that Shatta Wale was spiritually powerful enough to end the careers of his colleagues.

Ajagurajah used his brother Nana Kofi Asiamah as a case study to buttress his assertion.

Ajagurajah's review of Shatta Wale's spirituality stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ajagurajah's review of Shatta Wale's spirituality.

sambaamos

Even Sarkodie is no more given attention like it used to be. There’s no any spirituality about it, the thing is , Shatta Wale fans are great and loyal. So some of his fans still hype other artists, the moment you get problem, the fans ignores you and you become useless.

Welltryit

If you have spiritual eyes you will see that Shatta can't touch Blacko he can't even come close. Blacko did not have any problems with Shatta it was the fans who were do that. And if Shatta wants to try Blacko's he should try we will show him spiritual realms

Hope Nation

hopenation: Settings man😂😂😂😂😂😂 ..he will put fear in you to control you

ignatious Atongo shared:

those of you who claim Ajagurajah or shatta wale are doing setting test them with the powers you people have n see if they are not powerful

MaxxiMax added:

Why hasn't he been able to destroy Bhim president's? Bhim is more powerful.

Captain Caesar begs Ajagurajah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Caesar, a Ghanaian TikToker who has been left stranded and homeless in the UK, has apologised to Ajagurajah.

This comes after Ajagurajah extended financial support of GH¢10,000 to aid him in securing temporary accommodation despite their rift.

Captain Caesar had earlier shared on social media that he was rendered homeless after a dispute with his partner, leading to his eviction.

Source: YEN.com.gh