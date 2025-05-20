Ayisha Modi has expressed her displeasure at Kwadwo Sheldon's recent online quarrel with Shatta Wale

Ayisha Modi's video has garnered significant traction on social media as the musician

Ghanaian online personality Ayisha Modi has harshly criticised Kwadwo Sheldon for his disrespectful exchange with Shatta Wale on social media.

Ayisha Modi calls out Kwadwo Sheldon after his quarrel with Shatta Wale. Photo source: AyishaModi, ShattaWale, KwadwoSheldon

Source: Facebook

This comes after Shatta Wale offered to help Sheldon, whose apartment was destroyed by Accra's city-wide floods on May 19.

The award-winning YouTuber has not been on good terms with the SM boss for over a year. after their encounter in the UK last year.

When Shatta Wale commiserated with Sheldon, the latter declined and told him to redirect his help to his embattled mum. In a now-deleted post, Kwadwo Sheldon said,

"We Dey here wey your old girl come dey chat say she no get place sleep but you dey want to help who? GTFOH!"

"We no be kiddies for here and nobody Dey feed anybody for here.. I extended a hand you ignored, you extended help I say gtfoh.. make everyone go bed.. Siasem," Sheldon shared another tweet explaining why he declined Shatta Wale's help.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha Modi slammed Kwadwo Sheldon for ridiculing Shatta Wale's mum after turning down his offer.

"It's because of Shatta Wale that you have a position in the media space. When Shatta Wale was Bandanaa, where were you? You made the post because you were begging, and he decided to help. Why would you want to ridicule her mum?," Ayisha Modi said.

Netizens react to Ayisha Modi's message to Sheldon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Ayisha Modi's message to Kwadwo Sheldon, amidst their beef with Kwadwo Sheldon.

Young Don Mr Robee said:

😂😂😂😂This woman is jon paaaaaa

ODEEFUO-YERE NUMERO UNO👑♥️♥️ wrote:

Wop3 ko p3ko.Woman leaving her name to the fullest eeiii

Wright Coffie shared:

"No you too afa woho ben? Ahosheshɛ saaa."

𝘒𝘰𝘣𝘦 commented:

"Same thing he did for stonebwoy wey eno source so rydee she go settings movement 🤣."

