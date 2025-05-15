TikToker Captain Caesar has publicly apologised to Bishop Ajagurajah after receiving financial support from him

Ajagurajah sent GH¢10,000 to the UK-based Ghanaian after he begged for help following a dispute with his partner

The emotional apology has stirred reactions online as Caesar pleaded for forgiveness and spiritual reconciliation

UK-based Ghanaian TikTok star, Captain Caesar, has publicly begged for forgiveness from Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah.

This follows Ajagurajah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, offering financial support to the content creator after his emotional plea for help.

A Ghanaian TikTok star, Captain Caesar, begs Ajagurajah for forgiveness after receiving his financial support. Photo credit: @captainn_caesar/TikTok & @Bishopkwabenaasiamah/IG.

A few days ago, Captain Caesar took to social media to beg the man of God to come to his aid after his wife kicked him out of their home in the UK.

He claimed in a viral TikTok video that he had been rendered homeless and needed about £800 (approximately GH¢13,300) to get accommodation.

Captain Caesar explained that it had been difficult finding a place to sleep following the misunderstanding with his wife over domestic chores.

Reacting to the public plea, Ajagurajah agreed to help him but said the gesture should not be misconstrued to mean they are on talking terms again.

Consequently, the man of God put their differences aside and sent the UK-based TikToker GH¢10,000 to help secure temporary accommodation.

Captain Caesar expresses gratitude, apology to Ajagurajah

After receiving the money, Captain Caesar took to his TikTok page to thank Ajagurajah for his benevolence.

He also used the opportunity to call for an end to their long-standing feud on social media, pleading for forgiveness.

"Thank you, may God bless you abundantly. I have received the money. However, if I have offended you in any way, please let bygones be bygones and forgive me. If you have done anything to me spiritually too, I'm pleading with you to reverse it. We are all one people. If I died, who would be there to crack jokes with you?" he said.

The video of Captain Caesar pleading Ajagurajah for forgiveness is below:

Captain Caesar's apology to Ajagurajah sparks reactions

Captain Caesar's public apology to Ajagurajah sparked wild reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians taking to the comments section of the video to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@ABINA said:

"I’m still confuse kakra, wait oo, is he the same person who has been eating fufu and be doing video nu? Or he is not the one?"

@Yaa Ahoufe also said:

"Ahobrase3 till i get somewhere to sleep."

@Um Ephya odo commented:

"I don’t trust captain oooo, this maybe setting ooooo hmmm."

@Stargyalbancy De womanking also commented:

"How can you hate ceasar?"

UK-based Ghanaian TikToker Captain Caesar, who was evicted by his wife, gives an update on his situation. Photo credit: @captainn_caesar/TikTok.

Captain Caesar pleads with NDC for help

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Caesar pleaded with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for help.

In a trending video, the content creator recalled the massive support he gave the party during the 2024 general election.

Ghanaians who commented on the video shared their thoughts on Captain Caesar and his domestic problems in the UK.

