Musician Keche Joshua has weighed in on the reignited feud between dancehall musician Shatta Wale and YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon

Keche Joshua compared Kwadwo Sheldon's way of living on social media to that of celebrated rapper Pappy Kojo

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as people shared their views on the feud

Keche Joshua, one half of the Ghanaian hip-life duo Keche, has weighed in on the reignited feud between YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon and dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Accra Floods: Keche Joshua blasts Kwadwo Sheldon in video.

Keche Joshua blasts Sheldon over Wale snub

Keche took to his X account to share his views on Kwadwo Sheldon rejecting Shatta Wale's offer of wanting to help him after the YouTuber's estate was submerged in floods during the heavy rainfall on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

In the video, Keche Joshua noted that he hardly reacted to trending issues on X. Speaking about the situation, he noted that after seeing Sheldon's viral videos of his flooded estate, he commented on it to inquire whether he was doing okay and whether the Electricity of Ghana (ECG) meters were off.

He explained that the reason he was concerned about whether the meters were off was that sometimes, when a house is submerged in a flood, it could blow up and cause problems.

"I have been telling you guys that Kwadwo Sheldon is just like Pappy Kojo. He is a fool," he said in the video about Sheldon's reply to Shatta Wale..

He advised the famous content creator that whatever Shatat Wale wrote on X was all brotherly love despite their differences.

He noted that regardless of whatever happens on social media, they are brothers and a family and that Sheldon should have welcomed Shatta Wale's helping hand with open arms.

Reactions to Keche Joshua's video

Keche Joshua's video got many people laughing hard in the comment section of his post on X. Others also weighed in on the feud between Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Keche's reaction video to Sheldon igniting his long-lasting feud with Shatta Wale:

@Bra_Kingdom said:

"Joshua deɛ😂😂😂😂 de wey you dey speak the Takoradi Fante ehh, you go figa adey different Takoradi cuz😂😂😂😂."

@jnyanful said:

"Joshua the wajiiim part always dey make i laf saaa. Abeg enter studio and use this term wajiiiim cook one banger bro😂😂😂."

@official2SLiM said:

"I don’t blame Sheldon tho, what he did wasn’t right. But Shatta met Sheldon in London, Sheldon was trying to be cool with Shatta but he insulted him and his mum even felt some of the insult. So Shatta should be like a Good Samaritan on the internet trying to look good massa."

@CYPHIER21 said:

"Even when dem no call u, u still wan force yourself inside ah."

@brabrow1 said:

"Bro! And people are trying to find something wrong with what wale wrote, @kwadwosheldon be Jon waaa."

@SPYONEGH said:

"😂😂😂The way Joshua fit Dey do these videos, one might think he is seriously angry but it’s all jokes and love bro 😂😂."

Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon feud on X.

Shatta Wale laughs at Kwadwo Sheldon’s flood ordeal

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Shatta Wale reignited his ongoing feud with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon following the recent Accra floods.

The musician responded to a viral video showing Sheldon wading through the flooded areas of his estate on foot, humorously dubbing him Terminator 25.

Shatta Wale’s comment came shortly after Sheldon publicly rejected his offer of help. The jab sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, with fans divided over whether the post was lighthearted or out of line.

Source: YEN.com.gh