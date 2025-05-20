Shatta Wale, in an X space, jabbed a fan who tried to advise him over his issues with Kwadwo Sheldon

The dancehall musician dismissed the fan's claims about him being a role model to the likes of Burna Boy

Shatta Wale said the fan spoke like an individual living in a school dormitory and he would not accept it

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, hit back at a fan who attempted to advise him over his renewed feud with content creator Kwadwo Sheldon on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The SM boss held an X (formerly Twitter) space to address the issues between him and the YouTuber after the latter rejected his help and disparaged him on social media.

During the interaction with numerous social media users, a fan claimed that Shatta Wale went from being Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy's role model and a potential Grammy award winner to holding an X space to mock Kwadwo Sheldon over the recent flood incident at his home.

The fan's remarks did not go down well with the Ghanaian dancehall musician, who dismissed the claims of being Burna Boy's role model despite the close relationship they shared many years ago.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker, who recently joined many Ghanaians to celebrate King Promise after his 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year award victory, also claimed that the fan spoke like an individual living in a school dormitory and needed to learn how to speak to a 'billionaire' like him.

"Who told you I am Burna Boy's role model? Be serious when you are talking. You are talking like you are in a dormitory. You are talking to a billionaire, so you need to cut your tongue and talk well."

Shatta Wale's tense interaction with the fan came after he and Kwadwo Sheldon threw shots at each other on social media.

The two personalities reignited their longstanding feud after the YouTuber declined the musician's offer to support him after his entire estate was flooded after heavy rainfall on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Kwadwo Sheldon lashed out at Shatta Wale and accused him of using his misfortune to undermine him publicly.

He also questioned the award-winning musician and the genuineness of his actions, considering speculation that he had failed to help his mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah.

Reactions to Shatta Wale jabbing a fan

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

mcmensx commented:

"You dey talk like you dey dormitory? Ah Shatta🤣."

90s_dhoppest said:

"Billionaire wey dey talk nkwasias3m."

Nanatwastis commented:

"Twilight de3 he dey Shatta ein top saa😂😂."

Shatta Wale mocks Sheldon's flood videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale mocked Kwadwo Sheldon over his viral videos of the flooding at his residence.

The dancehall musician also gave the popular YouTuber a funny nickname while claiming his home was in a swimming pool.

Shatta Wale's mockery of Kwadwo Sheldon's flooded home incident garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

