Shatta Wale, in a recent video, was seen on the compound of his two-million-dollar East Legon mansion after a heavy rain

The musician's video comes amidst his fierce feud with Kwadwo Sheldon after the latter's house got flooded

Scores of fans are following the back and forth between Kwadwo Sheldon and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has shared a new video giving fans a sneak peek of how things often look at his house when it rains.

The video has taken his feud with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, whose house recently got flooded after a heavy downpour, to a new level.

Sheldon, on Sunday, May 18, 2025, posted the extent of damage caused to his apartment in Pantang after a heavy downpour in Accra.

The Ghanaian YouTuber noted that he had returned from Kwahu to find his house underwater due to the heavy rainfall. The content creator further emphasised that his home was also marooned.

Shatta Wale was moved by the YouTuber's videos and decided to offer a helping hand despite their history of not being on good terms.

Reacting to the dancehall musician's sweet message, the content creator lashed out at him for offering him a helping hand.

Sheldon referred back to a time when Shatta Wale's mother, Elsie, came out publicly to cry for help and a place to stay. At the time, Shatta Wale's mother said that her son no longer took care of her.

Shatta Wale shades Sheldon

In his recent video, Shatta Wale was seen taking a walk on the compound of his 2m dollar mansion in East Legon after the rain had subsided.

The On God hitmaker majestically walked to his Rolls-Royce Cullinan parked outside and took out the customised umbrella.

Shatta Wale bragged about his status as Ghana's only artiste with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan as he flaunted the customised umbrella.

Many took the video as a snide jab at Kwadwo Sheldon after the latter's flooding incident.

Why

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's jab at Sheldon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they weighed in on Shatta Wale's feud with Kwadwo Sheldon.

@kwamealeh said:

The day matter go reach you for this country herr you go run go where you go buy that fake jeans you wore some time back.

@PAPRAYGH wrote:

Shatta do u know why I love u so much?You are always honest n I want u to stick to that.Big ups bro

Andy2kash remarked:

So people have the guts to disrespect this rich man? hmm

@ThyrhonW noted:

Typical GA boy wey small money touch ein hand .. Ambulance sef no go make noise pass am

Ayisha Modi blasts Sheldon over Wale feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi blasted Kwadwo Sheldon for engaging in a feud with Shatta Wale.

The controversial social media personality criticised the popular YouTuber for including the SM Boss' mother in their feud.

Ayisha Modi's remarks about Kwadwo Sheldon and Shatta Wale's feud garnered mixed reactions on social media.

