Popular Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has explained why he trashed dancehall musician Shatta Wale's offer to help him after Sunday's rain flooded his home.

Accra Flood: Kwadwo Sheldon Explains Why He Trashed Shatta Wale’s Offer to Support Him

In a social media post, the award-winning YouTuber noted that he had not been on good terms with the SM boss for over a year. He said that he was mocked by Ghanaians after the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker snubbed his handshake during their encounter in the UK in 2024.

Kwadwo Sheldon also blasted other Ghanaians who criticised him over his harsh response to Shatta Wale's offer to seek his help amid the unflooding incident at his residence.

He wrote:

"You were all laughing when I approached to him in the UK to sort things out and he ignored me, today make I accept help from am cos he be Father Christmas.. you people dey mad on this app.. Aden help y3 by force?"

The content creator added that he was not a kid and that he did not need any help from the dancehall musician.

He wrote:

"We no be kiddies for here and nobody Dey feed anybody for here.. I extended a hand you ignored, you extended help I say gtfoh.. make everyone go bed.. Siasem."

Check out Kwadwo Sheldon's social media posts below:

