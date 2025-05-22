Endurance Grand is currently nursing a leg injury, which has made her unable to walk without support for a while

The dancer recently hinted at her decision to step back from active dancing to heal from her injury, which has stopped her from joining her colleagues in dance routines

Endurance Grand's protege, Biskit, is among many others who have expressed their concern and wished her a quick recovery

Ghanaian choreographer from the DWP Dance Academy, Endurance Grand, has been hit with a leg injury, which has made her unable to walk for some time now.

Endurance Grand walks with crutches and a walking cane after her injury which has limited her ability to engage in intense dance routines. Photo source: EnduranceGrand, IamHammy, Prof.f

Source: Facebook

The dancer's situation was first spotted at the Pulse All-Star Games, held at the East Legon Wembley Plus Astroturf on May 1.

There, the highly athletic and sporty dancer was seen limping with the assistance of a walking stick.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Endurance Grand was seen on crutches. The dancer had a knee brace on her right leg.

A knee brace is a medical device that stabilises your knee joint and holds it in place. Healthcare providers use braces to protect and support your knee after an injury or knee surgery.

Endurance Grand has yet to publicly state the cause of her injury. However, many fans know her to be very daring.

Recently, she shared a video of her learning how to perform backflips, saying,

"Body wants new hobbies. When it comes to doing these stunts, I have only one fear…. The fear of breaking my neck, but I’ve realised the fear goes away when you do it and it Ain’t BAD AT ALL. Face your fears, still learning ✌🏾. Shoutout to my coach."

Endurance Grand hugs Biskit tightly after her milestone as Talented Kidz Season 15 winner. Photo source: Biskitworld

Source: Instagram

The dancer's situation has got many of her fans and colleagues concerned.

On May 21, Endurance Grand's protege, Biskit, emotionally wished the dancer a speedy recovery.

"The world of dance is incomplete without you, Endurance Grand. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Can't wait to see you bounce back completely on your feet. Love you ma," Biskit said.

Endurance Grand, touched by Biskit's gesture, shared a response hinting at her break from dancing.

"I love you my little. Please, for now, Dance for both of us."

Biskit wishes Endurance Grand a speedy recovery

Endurance Grand after her injury

Reactions to Endurance Grand's injury-related break

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Endurance Grand's leg injury.

Pretty Savage ❤️😍 said:

Sending you love, ❤️positive vibes, and prayers for a speedy recovery. Can't wait to see you dance again! May God grant you strength, healing, and a full recovery. Your dancing spirit will shine brighter than ever!" Speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹."

Paul Chukwubueze wrote:

"Endurance, you will always be my favourite no matter what🥰."

MARK KHOFI ALAN remarked:

"Endurance: Doctor, my leg is paining me. Doctor: Endurance is enduring the pain; my work is done."

Endurance Grand gets Hollywood debut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand appeared in a new short film directed by award-winning filmmaker Zoey Martinson.

The DWP Academy dancer played the role of Sasha in the film, 'The Fisherman, starring alongside popular Ghanaian movie actors, including Fred Nii Amugi, who played the role of the boat chief.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise Endurance Grand for her first movie appearance.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh