Endurance Grand, in a video, was spotted relying on crutches and a knee brace for assistance as she had a dance session with a colleague

The DWP Academy dancer struggled to effortlessly move her leg as she happily danced with her colleague inside a luxurious room

Many of Endurance Grand's numerous followers expressed concern and wished her a quick recovery from her injury

Famous Ghanaian dancer and member of DWP Academy, Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly known as Endurance Grand, has left her fans concerned after a recent video of her surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video shared by fellow dancer Proff, the DWP Academy dancer appeared to be battling a severe injury. She struggled to effortlessly move her leg as she happily danced with her colleague inside a luxurious room.

Endurance Grand, sporting a white T-shirt, black shorts, and a red baseball cap, had to rely on crutches and a knee brace for assistance as she navigated her dance steps.

In the caption of the social media post, Proff praised the award-winning dancer for being an inspiration and chasing her passion for dance despite struggling with an injury.

He wrote:

"She's such an inspiration. Even while recovering, she's still chasing her passion."

Recently, the DWP Academy dancer was spotted limping and walking with a stick as she made a public appearance at the Pulse All-Star Games at Wembley Plus, located at East Legon, during the Labour Day celebrations on May 1, 2025.

Influencers, Ghanaian celebrities, and news broadcasters, among other prominent names, attended the sports event.

Upon arriving at the venue, Endurance was seen using a brown, wooden-like walking stick and looked visibly injured as she limped across the football field.

Below is the video of Endurance Grand relying on crutches and a knee brace:

Ghanaians express concern for Endurance Grand

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

cutie vera3 commented:

"What happened to Endurance? 😭🥹 So sorry."

Mirabel said:

"Endurance, we love you. I am sorry for what happened to you."

Michelle commented:

"😂😂😂😂Mama, what happened to you? So sorry, divine healing towards that leg right now ijna."

Joy Loveable said:

"Oh God, what happened to this girl? I like the girl. Wishing you a quick recovery dear. 🥰."

Bluelover wrote:

"Please, Mummy, don't infect the leg. Please let it heal, I beg. Anyways, quick recovery in Jesus name 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Favour Collections Store commented:

"The way Endurance is stressing the leg, even the pains will run for their lives. 🤣🤣. Quick recovery, dear. 🙏."

MAGLOM said:

"😭 What happened to you, my favourite? Divine healing in Jesus' name."

Endurance Grand appears in a Hollywood movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand appeared in director Zoey Martinson's award-winning short film "The Fisherman."

In the movie, the DWP Academy dancer played the role of Shasha and starred alongside popular Ghanaian movie actors, including Fred Nii Amugi, who played the role of the boat chief.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise Endurance Grand for her first movie appearance.

