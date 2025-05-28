Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, announced that he is putting his Ibrahim Traore movie on sale

Lil Win has invited local television stations that want to air the movie to approach him to purchase the rights

The movie, Ibrahim Traore: The Last African Hero, is a biopic about the story of the popular Burkinabe coup leader

Days after Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win allegedly turned down $20,000 to shut down production of his upcoming Ibrahim Traore biopic, he has announced a fundraising effort to keep the movie afloat.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win invited all local television stations to purchase the rights to the movie to exclusively premiere it to the public.

He said he needed only four channels to purchase the rights to the movie at Gh₵ 100,000 a piece.

"This is a new movie. All the TV stations in Ghana should come and purchase the rights, any TV station that is ready. I need only four channels to get the first rights to the movie before we deal with the rest of the stations."

"The price is only Gh₵ 100,000. We love you guys, keep supporting us and get your money ready." Lil Win said.

He added that the movie will be sold to other channels after the exclusive premiere and then be shared on YouTube.

Lil Win 'bribed' to drop Traore biopic

The offer for local television channels to purchase the rights to the biopic came days after Lil Win allegedly turned down a bribe to drop production on the movie.

The Kumawood star-turned-producer announced to the public that a prominent Ghanaian individual approached him and offered $20,000 for him to scrap the movie.

Lil Win reportedly turned down the offer due to his belief in the movie's importance.

"A man I do not know came to meet me because his boss had sent him to convince me to stop the movie. He said the boss had arranged some gifts for me and my crew members if we followed his wish. For us to believe him, he offered $20k," he claimed.

Lil Win continues to promote the movie ahead of its premiere date, which has not been announced.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor gave the public the first glimpse of the Ibrahim Traore character he is set to portray in the movie.

The video went viral after Lil Win mispronounced Traore's name, sparking numerous online reactions.

Lil Win warns TV stations over piracy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win warned Ghanaian television stations against airing his movies without the proper permission from his camp.

Lil Win shared a video complaining about the routine practice of Ghanaian TV stations to air their movies without paying for the rights to do so.

He said Ghanaian television stations should be pumping money to help local filmmakers like himself instead of spending on foreign soaps.

The comic actor promised to inflict legal consequences on channels that continue to pirate his movies after his warning.

