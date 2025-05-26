Kwaku Manu, in a video, has applauded President John Dramani Mahama for the major strides he and his government have made since returning to power

The Kumawood actor also appealed to the president to introduce a law to take action against Ghanaians who insult prominent personalities

Kwaku Manu's remarks triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who flooded the comment section

Renowned Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has applauded President John Dramani Mahama for the impact he and his government have made in the short time since they returned to power.

In an Instagram video, the comic actor, who is currently vacationing in the US, expressed excitement over the cedi's appreciation against the US dollar.

Kwaku Manu noted that the cedi's stability against foreign currencies was beneficial to many Ghanaians looking to purchase plane tickets to fly abroad.

He said:

"One thing I want to say is that if we put politics aside, President John Mahama is really working since he came back to power. He is really working hard. Whenever I travel abroad, I normally return to Ghana to change some dollars I get over here. Since I came here, I have always checked the dollar."

"I know it will affect me when I come back home, but I am happy. I am happy because if you are in Ghana and if you want to buy a ticket to China, the USA, or other countries, you will struggle. Since the dollar has come down, it will help many travellers, especially the traders."

Kwaku Manu also appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to introduce a law that would take action against some Ghanaians who tend to go on social media and insult prominent personalities like the president, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Ibrahim Mahama, and many others.

The Kumawood actor advocated that bad-mannered and untrained individuals who hurl abusive words at prominent personalities on social media receive at least a one-year jail sentence if they flout his proposed law.

Watch the video below:

Kwaku Manu's appeal to Mahama triggers reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

chefisaac_official commented:

"This is for only Badwene Ba people 🔥👏."

benjaminsarpongjnr said:

"Hmmmm 3y3 as3m oooo, by the way, well said boss 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌."

colpak87 commented:

"But there’s a law already. All you need is to get evidence and proceed to court."

c.a_5126 wrote:

"I have been saying this and I am happy you have louded it 👏."

kingfreemanwil said:

"If you want to congratulate him on his great work, just do so. They know what's up about laws and policies. If they could, they would have done it a long time ago. We are not in an autocratic state."

