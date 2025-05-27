Nigerian influencer Asher Kine pit Afua Nash and another individual together in a Fufu competition as part of his stint in Ghana

Afua Nash devoured a huge bowl of fufu and soup within a short time to win a GH₵3k cash prize

Scores of netizens took to social media to share their reactions about Afua Nash's Asherkine

Ghanaian food and brand influencer Afua Nash has become the talk of the town in Nigeria as TikToker Asher Kine posted her video on May 26, 2025.

The Nigerian viral star recently visited Ghana and announced his intentions to immerse himself in the Ghanaian culture.

Asher Kine pitted Afua Nash against an individual who identified herself as Elizabeth for the competition.

The two were tasked to eat a bowl of Fufu and light soup. Each bowl came with four boiled eggs and several proteins. The first person to empty their plate would get a cash prize of GH₵3k.

Afua Nash, who became popular through her intriguing food content on social media, won the contest.

Asher Kine's video has already garnered two million views on TikTok. In the comments section, scores of netizens shared their admiration for Afua Nash.

Fans, especially Nigerians obsessed with Afua Nash's huge appetite and the way she consumed the meal during the competition.

Afua Nash stirs reactions after winning

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afua Nash's stint with Asher Kine.

@rarelysyr said:

"I just showed this video to my mom, and before we got to the end, she instantly said Afua would win cause she was born on a Friday. Ghanian people know things based on their names. 😂😂😂😂."

@Yungiconraps shared:

"You wan carry a girl wey just came out from 3 days dry fasting plus heavy hunger with burden play anyhow. She go just show herself only when money dey involved 😂😂🤣 dey there make skirt dey wear you be like you dey carry this gender play."

@Emeks__ noted:

"Afua Nash wey likes food, especially Ghana fufu. There was no competition Asher."

@Blackcloud380 shared:

"I'm I the only one that thinks this is some finished spiritual sacrifice offering in ikoko (clay molded pot) lmao. Omo, na Ghana I dey wey I see say th no dey use egg play for here. No food wey them no dey use egg chop here. But Me and Ghana fufu: Inseparable 🤣."

@EdithOgbuagu noted:

"This soup has to be my favourite Ghanaian dish. I really miss Accra."

@O_for_Olapeju commented:

"Immediately, I saw Afua, I knew she would win it. One of my ASMR queen🥰"

Afua Nash surprises street hawker

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok star Afua Nash had shown love to a street beggar by taking her on a date.

Afua Nash treated the woman by taking her to a pedicure, buying her an expensive dress and spoiling her with food.

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and appreciated Afua for the gesture in the comment section.

