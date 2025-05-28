Kyeiwaa has opened up about her rags-to-riches story, which began when a benefactor brought her to Kumasi as a housemaid

The renowned actress, in a recent interview with Emelia Brobbey, shed light on her Kumawood legacy

A clip of her talking about her early days as starting out with comedian Ajoss and his comedy group has got many talking online

Ghanaian actress Kyeiwaa has shed light on how her high-flying career in the Ghanaian film industry took off over two decades ago.

Kyeiwaa recounts her humble beginnings from a housemaid to a Kumawood star. Photo source: KyeiwaaTutugyagu

Source: Facebook

Kyeiwaa belongs to a golden age of movie stars in Ghana. She starred in some of the most successful Kumawood films, including the self-titled Kyeiwaa, a 12-part film series that documents the life of a witch who eventually turns to Christ.

According to Kyeiwaa, her taste for acting began after she left her village in Mampong Nsuta to live with a benefactor in Kumasi.

Speaking to Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku show, the renowned Kumawood actress said,

"I was little. The lady who was to become the queenmother in my hometown found me and decided to bring me to Kumasi as a housemaid. We later moved to Accra, and that's when I got the opportunity to go to GBC (Ghana Broadcasting Company)."

Kyeiwaa established that her foray into acting began alongside top stars in the late 90s and early 2000s, including Ajoss and Maame Dokono.

Kyeiwaa and her husband pose for a photo in the US. Photo source: KwakuManuTV

Source: UGC

The actress took a break from acting after relocating to the US, where she remarried her husband, Michael Kissi Asare. They sealed their union with a white wedding ceremony in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Kyeiwaa inspires netizens with her comeup story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kyeiwaa's grass to grace story.

@nanaadwoasiaw5868 said:

My first time watching the show because of you. My most favourite Ghanaian actress, Maame Akua Ataa Kyeiwaa🙌🙌🙌. Mommy I love you soo much, you make me laugh anytime I watch your movies 😂😂😂 You're too good. You're a legend that needs to be celebrated. God bless and keep you safe 🙏👌🙌🙌🥰❤️❤️

@ClaudiusNanaBoatengJnr shared:

Maame Kyeiwaa, you are looking good...Aunty Emy, thank u for bringing her to us, we missed u guys❤🎉much love legends

@davidfosu2841 remarked:

Wow I think Ghana we have to celebrate these kind of people

@freshgistnow added:

very inspiring story and I live your movies soo much Madam Rose Mensah

Kyeiwaa dances with her husband

Kyeiwaa was more joyous in an earlier video that surfaced on social media. The actress danced happily with her husband, this time not reeling about her educational background.

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Kyeiwaa's husband, Michael Kissi Asare, showed his love and affection for his partner as they grooved on the dancefloor in the video online.

The joyous moment occurred at an event the couple attended. They were dressed in black and white outfits as they danced, much to the delight of social media users who praised them.

Source: YEN.com.gh