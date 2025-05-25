The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr Stephen Amoah, was videoed enjoying jama with some UCC students

The MP was joined by a former Minister of Tourism, Catherine Ablema Afeku as they danced and sang along

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr Stephen Amoah, was captured singing jama songs and clapping along with some students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Some students who belong to the Atlantic Hall at UCC were singing jama songs and the MP could not hold back but joined in.

Nhyiaeso MP, Dr Stephen Amoah sings jama songs with UCC's Atlantic Hall boys. Photo credit: @Hon.Dr.StephenAmoah

Source: Facebook

This happened when NPP stalwart Kennedy Ohene Agyapong engaged with the youth and mainly students of UCC.

A social media video showed that it was not only Dr Stephen Amoah who joined in; the former Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Catherine Ablema Afeku, also danced on the podium.

Other NPP bigwigs and executives went with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to UCC. Some of them are Kwaku Kwarteng, Alfred Obeng, and George Ayisi.

There were four constituency chairmen and 13 constituency Youth Organisers from Greater Accra, Central Regional Youth Organiser and some constituency youth organisers who accompanied the flagbearer hopeful for his engagement at the University of Cape Coast.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to MP’s jama

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Awal Mohammed on Facebook. Some applauded Dr Stephen Amoah for joining in, but others criticised him.

Read them below.

George Sarpong said:

“You can only love Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah.”

Lincoln Abraham Futukpor wrote:

“He used be core member. I swear, I love him die.”

Selorm Mensah said:

“Waaaa look, in an unplanned event that NPP wins with Kennedy, this will likely be their finance Minister 😂🤣😂Oh NPP and low standards.”

Frank Tawiah Tagoe wrote:

“He was in Unity Hall, KNUST. No worries! His just having fun.”

Ephraim Nimboge said:

“I learnt Stika just left Bawumia's camp to Ken's camp. By July de3 Hahaha 😆 😂. I forgot Mavis Nkansah Boadu!”

Nana Agyei Duah Emma wrote:

“Settings in opposition, that's what they do. After power, they don't you again.”

Frank Tawiah Tagoe said:

“Let’s give the honourable some space. He is a Continental, we don't joke with our jama, jama is part of us. I love it!”

Commodore Mark Gladstone wrote:

“He is just a happy child, at least he is not crying at the moment.”

Vondee Jnr said:

“He is full of life, I like him ❤️😄.”

Samira Bawumia joins UMAT students for jama

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that former second lady, Samira Bawumia, showed a side of her that most people were not privy to.

Samira Bawumia joined students of the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) to sing and dance to jama songs.

At the time, she was on a campaign tour projecting her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and encouraging people to vote for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh