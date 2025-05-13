Obaapa Christy, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, jammed to Black Sherif's music together with her handsome son

The gospel musician sat in the front seat while her son, in the back, joined her in passionately singing Soma from the Iron Boy album

In the comments section, many Ghanaians were excited to see the mother and son bonding and admired her son's looks

Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has gone viral after posting a TikTok video of herself and her son singing along to Black Sherif’s song Soma.

The video showed the two seated in a car, with her son in the back seat and Obaapa Christy in front. They sang the song together with passion, creating a moment that many Ghanaians found touching.

The video has gained a lot of attention on social media. Many people praised the mother-son bond and said they were happy to see Obaapa Christy enjoying time with her son. Others focused on how handsome her son looked and dropped kind comments under the post.

The song they were singing, Soma, is part of Black Sherif’s latest album titled Iron Boy. The album was released on April 3, 2025, and has received strong reviews from fans and music critics. It has 15 songs and talks about real-life struggles, perseverance, and rising above challenges.

The Iron Boy album features only two guest artists—Nigerian singers Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez. The production team includes AR Beats, Samsney, Joker Nharnah, and several others. Black Sherif promoted the album heavily on social media before its release, posting tracklists, snippets, and behind-the-scenes content.

Tracks like The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, and Where Them Boyz have also made waves like Soma. In addition to his musical achievements, Black Sherif has been nominated for the Best International Act at the 2025 BET Awards.

This nomination marks a significant milestone in his career, as he is the only Ghanaian artist recognised in this category for the year.

Obaapa Christy and son's interaction warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Attawife said:

"Black Sherif, you're lucky the legendary gospel musician Obaapa Adwoa Christy has used your song."

yaknuel said:

"Gospel musician sef dey sing wiase nwom na wu elder. Dey play.😂"

kwabz wrote:

"Brother Sammy will do worship very soon with this😂😂."

Gyamfuaa said:

"No wonder my mom thought this song was a gospel song."

Source: YEN.com.gh