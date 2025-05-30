Ghanaian musician Darkovibes was recently seen spending quality time with his handsome one-year-old son, Zane

The singer confirmed that he and his partner had welcomed a new child in an interview last year

Videos of the musician's moments as he introduces Zane to his superstar living have gained traction online

Ghanaian singer and rapper Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, popularly known as Darkovibes, has made a rare public appearance with his son, Zane.

Rumours about the rapper's child went strife online last year after fans noticed the singer's interaction with her partner and new mother on social media.

Months after the rumours, Darkovibes confirmed the news about his son in an interview, stating that he was five months old.

In a recent video published by an account linked to Darkovibes, the Stay Woke hitmaker was seen lounging at the beach with his son.

He was spotted with Ghana's reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, King Promise.

Young Zane was seen in a Spider-Man outfit enjoying his moments at the beach with his father and his superstar friends.

King Promise commented on Zane's handsomeness. He said that the young boy was more handsome than his father, Darkovibes, which they all agreed and laughed about.

In another video, young Zane was seen riding in a posh Ferrari with King Promise in the passenger seat.

Fans couldn't hide their admiration for Darkovibes as he discharged his daddy duties.

Who is Darkovibes?

Darkovibes, born in 1995, grew up in Labadi and Jamestown. The singer, who released his debut in 2016, has worked with several Ghanaian stars, including this year's TGMA Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy and Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Darkovibes, a former member of Ghana's boy band La Même Gang, was beloved for his compelling melodies, as well as his swanky style and looks.

At a point in his career, Darkovibes was featured in top fashion magazines that sought to document his style and music.

