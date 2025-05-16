Renowned actor Yaw Dabo has shared his experience after visiting John Dramani Mahama's hometown, Bole

The Kumawood star, who is also a football team owner, bemoaned the condition of pitches for aspiring footballers

Dabo leveraged the opportunity to reiterate the plights of the residents and hope for better football facilities

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo, who is the owner of Dabo Soccer Academy, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to prioritise the development of his hometown, Bole.

Yaw Dabo records a message to John Mahama after seeing some of the poor football pitches in Bole, the president's hometown. Photo source: JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Facebook

This comes after the movie star's visit to Bole for a football event organised by his academy.

John Mahama, Ghana's 14th president since January 2025, hails from Bole in the Savanna Region of Ghana.

The president has lived and worked in the community and other parts of the Northern Region.

In 1996, he was elected to the Parliament of Ghana to represent the Bole/Bamboi Constituency.

His father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, was also the first Member of Parliament for the West Gonja constituency and the first Regional Commissioner of the Northern Region under Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president.

According to Yaw Dabo, the football pitches in the community leave much to be desired.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor and soccer investor was seen monitoring a game on a dusty and untreated park in Bole.

Dabo demonstrated that people in the president's hometown were huge soccer fans and communicated the need for proper pitches in the community to the president.

The diminutive actor has made significant strides in the football world. He has travelled to other countries to expand his network with other football institutions, including Borussia Dortmund in Germany, where he met former Dortmund and now Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Yaw Dabo visits French professional football club FC Nantes' training camp. Photo source: YawDabo

Source: TikTok

Yaw Dabo's visit to Bole is part of his efforts to scout local talents and develop them for the world stage.

Recently, the actor was spotted at he airport with two of his youngsters preparing for an assignment abroad.

Dabo's appeal to the president resonates with netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Yaw Dabo's advocacy for soccer pitches in John Mahama's hometown.

@sulemana5318 said:

"Is he the one to tell the president to construct turf in his hometown?"

@offinsomedia wrote:

"I don’t know why his community is still complaining wow mahama don’t make mistakes like you did in years ago go Ex president Nana Addo hometown and see how he build up."

@pauls_pixel_ remarked:

"You guys will be the same people to criticise if he does it saying “ John Mahama is misusing the country funds.“

@Adsons61075 shared:

"It's a good call because the NPP did the constitution only in places where they had sitting MPs."

@dzinyelarichard noted:

"E no be this guy wey Dey talk during nana Addo time, last time say problem no dey Ghana?"

@JDMahama

"Sir you love sports so kindly do this for your town. Please add a roofed stands to it."

Yaw Dabo complains about Bole road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo had expressed his frustrations about the Bole Bamboi road in the president's hometown, which has been a headache for commuters for over a decade.

Scores of residents swarmed around Yaw Dabo, cheering him on as he conveyed their plights to the president.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh