Ghanaian gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah has criticised the growing popularity of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and his Philadelphia movement.

Adom Kyei-Duah is the founder of the All Believers Worship Center, popularly known as Philadelphia.

The movement's official website says Adom Kyei Duah's church focuses on a different relationship to Jesus and God the Father, based on changing one‘s mindset from perceiving physical or psychical difficulties in one’s life as a cause of external spirits and other people's intervention to a mindset.

As such, Adom Kyei-Duah shuns away from traditional Christian principles like tithing. Members are encouraged to patronise the church's spiritual merchandise, which includes special Sobolo, a beverage made of hibiscus tea and

The church's culture and immense philanthropic efforts towards its members have increased its popularity over a short period.

Philadelphia movement's towering popularity has also made the church a target for some Christian sects who believe Adom Kyei-Duah's teachings and culture are not coherent with the Bible.

According to Evangelist Diana Asamoah, who has been a serial critic of Adom Kyei Duah, many Philadelphia members who joined the movement due to grievances in their old church have lost their way.

During a recent episode of her Akoko Abon radio show on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah also shared her frustrations about Adom Kyei

"I'm doing this out of love. I want you to understand Christianity so you can become even better than me," Diana Asamoah established as she referenced a Bible scripture to further entrench her message to Philadelphia.

However, rants about it have garnered mixed reactions online. While some netizens hail her for the consistent efforts in calling out Adom Kyei-Duah's practices, others have tagged her rants as a personal agenda against Adom Kyei-Duah.

Adom Kyei's church member hawks customised eggs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church member hawked eggs customised with the pastor's miracle stickers.

A video of the hawker skillfully displaying the eggs inside the church premises went viral on social media.

The video garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who thronged to social media to share their opinions.

