A young Ghanaian man, Captain Asiamah, built a house and erected a statue of Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah in his compound

The statue closely resembled the prophet and mirrored the one previously unveiled by his church followers in March

Many Ghanaians reacted to the video online, expressing admiration and surprise at the tribute the man created at his home

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian man has stirred reactions online after showing off his newly completed house, which features a statue of his spiritual father.

The man, identified on TikTok as Captain Asiamah, installed a statue of Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah, the General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre (BWC), in his compound as a tribute.

A Ghanaian man erects a statue of Adom-Kyei Duah in his newly built house as a tribute. Photo credit: Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah/Facebook & @captainasiamah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The sculpture, placed near the entrance to the living area, bears a striking resemblance to the renowned religious leader.

It's unclear if the young man is a member of BWC, but he appears to have been inspired by the man of God, which led to the decision to erect the statue in his honour.

Aside from the statue, Captain Asiamah’s house has gained attention for its modern architecture and refined aesthetics.

The exterior is finished in earthy tones with sleek tiling across the entire compound. The interior, visible in his TikTok video, features stylish furnishings and tasteful décor that reflect his sophisticated sense of style.

Photo of the exterior of the Ghanaian man's house with Adom-Kyei Duah's statue. Photo credit: @captainasiamah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Adom-Kyei Duah’s followers unveil first statue

This marks the second time a statue has been erected in honour of Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah in recent months.

In March 2025, congregants of the Believers Worship Centre unveiled a sculpture of the prophet standing with his hands interlocked, a signature pose that has become synonymous with his image.

Church members noted that the statue symbolised their deep respect and admiration for the prophet’s leadership and ministry, and reflected his profound impact on their lives, both spiritually and personally.

Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah’s influence

Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah is a prominent figure in Ghana’s religious landscape. He leads the Believers Worship Centre, also known as the Philadelphia Movement.

Over the years, he has touched many lives through his uplifting messages and philanthropic work.

His growing influence explains why followers, like Captain Asiamah, continue to honour him in personal and public ways.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to man's Adom-Kyei statue

Ghanaians who watched the video of Captain Asiamah’s home flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

Many expressed admiration, surprise, and curiosity about the decision to include a statue in his residence.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most notable reactions below.

@lengoo Official Page said:

"Wow my brother adom nyame bless you more for me because I see my father there."

@Samtuuga, the buffalo also said:

"Adom kyei to the world."

@Man Man commented:

"Wow it really nice paaa."

Adom-Kyei Duah opens a new church abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Adom-Kyei Duah expanded with a new branch in North America.

The new church was captured in a trending video posted by a young Ghanaian man, who is based in Canada.

Members of the church who saw the video on social media expressed joy and commended the preacher.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh