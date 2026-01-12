Daddy Lumba's second wife, Priscilla Ofori, bonded with her son Kwadwo Fosuh, capturing precious family moments

Odo Broni and her son were dressed in all black to signify that they are still mourning the death of Daddy Lumba

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the special moment between mum and son

Daddy Lumba's second wife, Priscilla Ofori, popularly called Odo Broni, was seen with one of her sons in town, bonding and documenting the lovely moment.

Odo Broni was with Kwadwo Fosuh, who is one of the six children she had with the late Ghanaian music legend.

In a video on X, the two wore all black clothes. Odo Broni was in a black dress, with a black scarf and black slippers. Kwadwo wore a black shirt and trousers. He was wearing spectacles while standing by his mother.

Odo Broni seemed to be making a call while the video was being captured. When she was done with her call, Odo Broni put away her phone so she could focus on her son and the video being taken.

The two initially had straight faces, but at one point, they both started smiling. It could be that the person capturing the moment said something to get them to smile

Until his demise, Daddy Lumba had 11 children. According to his family, four of the children were with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa; while five—including twins—were with the woman he lived with before his death, known as Odo Broni.

The remaining two children were each with different women, making a total of 11 children from four relationships.

After the musician passed away, a family member said that they would welcome others who may come forward with legitimate claims of being Daddy Lumba’s child.

“If anybody comes to claim to be the child of Daddy Lumba, we will investigate and accept them.”

“Once our investigations confirm, we will not make any arguments because we like more people in the family,” the family member added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Odo Broni and son bonding

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @JasperZiggle on X. Read them below:

@Jayadi970 said:

"Take the kids out of this matter and show only Daddy Lumba's side chick."

@teddy_Dwyane wrote:

"Over a thousand women ganged up against an innocent woman who was coerced and later got engaged to Daddy Lumba…why blame the innocent woman who herself is a victim?"

@AfiMeg said:

"Having a son must be nice 😀."

@GregoryOwa90692 wrote:

"These people use Daddy Lumba's secure assets o."

@salvation_kwao said:

"She fine oo."

@porscheama1 wrote:

"Odo Broni papabi 🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿we salute you. You took good care of the legend until God called Him. May his soul rest in peace.✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿."

@aaasiamah said:

"Lef this give the TikTok people ehh."

Daddy Lumba's daughters with his second wife, Odo Broni, stir admiration online after being spotted at Manhyia Palace. Photo credit: @maaadwoa405, @deks360ghana

Source: TikTok

Odo Broni's twin daughters make public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odo Broni’s twin daughters accompanied their elder sister, Denise Fosuh, to Manhyia Palace on December 8, 2025.

Footage showed Denise leading her younger sisters into the palace alongside other relatives to inform the Asantehene about the funeral of their late father, Daddy Lumba.

Ghanaians on social media praised the children's beauty and commended Denise for steadfastly standing behind her sisters amid the family controversy.

