The 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 10, 2025

Elikem Kumordzie, in a video, attended the event with a sewing machine on his shoulders and a wooden sandal

The fashion designer's appearance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards red carpet garnered reactions on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie, popularly known as 'Elikem the Tailor,' caused a massive stir with his appearance on the red carpet at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Elikem Kumordzie attends the TGMA 2025 event with his sewing machine. Photo source: @elikemkumordzie

Source: Instagram

The former Big Brother Africa housemate attended the event with a sewing machine, which has garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The actor rocked an all-black Samurai outfit with a wooden sandal, with his face covered, hiding his identity and adding a little mystery to his look on the red carpet of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

Over the years, Elikem Kumordzie has been a trendsetter in both the fashion and entertainment industries, with his innovative outfits being worn by many notable personalities, including James Gardiner, Sonnie Badu, John Dumelo, Jay Foley, and many others.

The fashion designer was also the creative mind behind many outfits worn by many attendees at the 2025 TGMAs on Saturday, May 10.

Elikem Kumordzie's fashion career

In past interviews, Elikem Kumordzie has described himself as a young, vibrant designer whose aim is to take the brand and African fashion to the rest of the world, one outfit at a time.

Elikem Kumordzie with his ex-wife Pokello Nare. Photo source: @elikemkumordzie

Source: UGC

The fashion designer's brand has been seen on various runway shows, mainly across the African continent, with breathtaking contemporary designs with a touch of African print.

In a past interview, Elikem, who once made the headlines for proposing to his former Zimbabwean wife and Big Brother Africa colleague, Pokello Nare, on stage at the 2014 edition of the Ghana Music Awards, shared that he mastered the art of tailoring by observing a neighbour who was a tailor.

He noted that he decided to defer his course during his third year as a student at the University of Ghana to pursue his dream of being a fashion designer after he lost his father.

In the past, Elikem Kumordzie stated that he decided to focus on his fashion design career as it was more lucrative than the acting gig.

Below is the video of Elikem Kumordzie attending the 2025 TGMA with a sewing machine:

Man wears fork attire to 2025 TGMAs

A Ghanaian man also raised eyebrows as he wore an attire filled with several forks to the red carpet before the Telecel Ghana Music Awards event began.

The mystery man posed for pictures with his hat, long-sleeved shirt, and trousers covered with numerous plastic forks.

Reactions to Elikem's appearance at TGMA 2025

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

k0j0o commented:

"I tell you this is the Met Gala Ghana Music Awards 😂😂😂."

jayden___boison said:

"Ghana samurai 😂mepan wo."

gudadamu commented:

"Mortal Kombat Raiden anaa😂💔."

noblekafui_ wrote:

"Samurai Jack."

Okyeame Kwame wears Egyptian outfit at TGMAs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okyeame Kwame wore an ancient Egyptian outfit for his appearance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event on Saturday, May 10.

The veteran musician rocked a lavish gold-embroidered robe with matching headdress adorned with intricate beadwork and jewels as he stepped on the red carpet at the event.

Okyeame Kwame's outfit made him look like a Pharaoh, garnering massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh