Award-winning Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah has been fined by the Ghana Police Service

The lifestyle content creator was fined over 600 Ghana cedis for leaving some basic safety kit at home

Citi FM and Channel One presenter Frema Adunyame and others have commented on Debrah's outrage

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as the Ghana Police Service levied a fine on him for violating safety equipment regulations.

This incident unfolded after one of his staff members at Ameyaw Debrah Media undertook an official assignment but inadvertently left critical safety items like a warning triangle, a retro-reflector, and a fire extinguisher, along with his driving license, back at the office.

The Ghana Police Service fines Ameyaw Debrah GH¢675 for not having a retro-reflector and fire extinguisher in his vehicle. Photo credit: @ameyawdebrah.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Ameyaw Debrah shared his dismay over the situation, stating that he was assessed a fine totalling GH¢675.

This penalty was enforced under the stringent new rules set forth by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Complaints and Enforcement Unit, an organisation dedicated to upholding the standards of road safety and vehicle regulations in Ghana.

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah models in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @ameyawdebrah.

Source: UGC

Ghana Police Service fines Ameyaw Debrah

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities and Instagram users have reacted to Ameyaw Debrah's outrage on social media.

Some shared their personal encounters with the police for the same issues. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

sammykaymedia stated:

"I paid 750 last week I couldn’t even shout .. they said my tinted glass , triangle and reflector 😂."

manlikeken__ stated:

"Why are you showing us this? Did you have all the things they said u didn't have?."

zion_lyon_ stated:

"That’s cheap bro just pay and don’t even talk or show us."

Bellower stated:

"I'm sure whilst they were billing you, 15 trotros with 20 violations each drove past without a care in the world, but no, of course a shiny triangle is much more important 😂."

henry_nyame100 stated:

"At least they gave you a receipt😂."

monteozafrica stated:

"They billed my Dad 450GHS on Friday for driving my Car without fire extinguisher and tinted windows 🤣🤣💔 (TWO CHARGES they said)."

The post by the blogger is included below:

Everything to know about DVLA enforcement unit

The DVLA Complaints and Enforcement Unit plays a pivotal role in addressing a variety of concerns surrounding the licensing and regulation of drivers and their vehicles. Here’s a deeper look into its main functions:

1. Complaint handling

The unit has served as a voice for the public, fielding complaints related to vehicle licensing, registration, and the conduct of drivers or DVLA officials.

This included grappling with allegations of unfair treatment, corruption, or inefficiency that may plague the licensing process.

2. Enforcement of regulations

They have vigilantly ensured that drivers and vehicle owners comply with road safety laws, the unit conducts regular checks for essential documentation such as valid driver’s licenses, vehicle insurance, and roadworthy certificates ensuring vehicles meet the necessary safety standards.

3. Investigating violations:

The unit has been tasked to take on the critical task of investigating infractions like driving without a valid license, operating unregistered or unlicensed vehicles, and breaching other road traffic regulations.

4. Collaboration with other agencies:

In its efforts to uphold the law, the Complaints and Enforcement Unit has partnered with other law enforcement entities, including the Ghana Police Service and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), reinforcing an integrated approach to compliance and safety.

5. Public Awareness and Education: Beyond enforcement, the unit has prioritised educating the public on road safety laws, the significance of adhering to traffic regulations, and the potential consequences of violations, fostering a more informed and responsible driving culture.

A post listing infraction fees is below:

Ameyaw Debrah quits blogging

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah claiming that he had quit blogging.

The father-of-one announced that he had found a new passion for medicine, and he wanted to pursue it.

Social media users shared mixed reactions about Ameyaw Debrah's post, which went viral on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh