The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, on May 30 welcomed Shatta Wale to his office to launch their partnership.

Malik Basintale launches his partnership with Malik Basintale's Youth Employment Agency on May 30, 2025. Photo source: Facebook/ShattaWale, GHKwaku

The politician made a commitment to offer 150 electric vehicles for Shatta Wale's Shaxi platform.

The YEA CEO clarified that the electric vehicles were from a private individual, but he has instructed his team to get the vehicles registered first on Shatta Wale's ride-hailing platform.

Shatta Wale founded Shaxi in 2021 with a fleet of branded taxi cabs available for hire via an app.

Shaxi, a portmanteau of 'Shatta' and 'Taxi,' provides affordable transportation and creates employment opportunities for the youth in Ghana.

So far, the business has employed dozens of drivers who earn an income transporting passengers across Ghana.

The YEA CEO first expressed interest in Shatta Wale's Shaxi on May 27 after Shatta Wale shared a post about.

During their meeting on May 30, Malik Basintale expressed his interest in becoming an ambassador for Shatta Wale's Shaxi brand for free.

Sarkodie endorses Shaxi's investment campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had thrown his weight behind Shatta Wale's Invest in Shaxi campaign.

Sarkodie’s endorsement is particularly noteworthy given the history of rivalry between the two artists.

His support signifies a positive turn in their relationship and highlights the importance of unity in promoting Ghanaian businesses.

