Empress Gifty was spotted shopping in a high-end Ralph Lauren shop in Paris as she continued her tour of Europe

In a video shared to social media, Empress stepped out of the Parisian shop with two paper bags full of her purchased items

Social media reacted to the video by praising Empress Gifty and expressing enjoyment of her continued beef with Nana Agradaa

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty stormed a high-end luxury shop in Paris as she continued her recent trip to Europe.

Empress Gifty storms Ralph Lauren shop in Paris for shopping, happily dances and shades Agradaa in video. Image credit: @empressgifty60, @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on social media, Empress Gifty stepped out of a Ralph Lauren shop after a shopping expedition.

She was seen holding two paper bags full of luxury items she’d purchased from the shop.

Empress Gifty walked out with a smile on her face and happily flung herself about.

A background voiceover hyped up her qualities while teasing her foes.

The video is simply the latest post in a back-and-forth battle between the gospel singer and Ghanaian evangelist Patricia Asiedu, more popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Empress Gifty travelled to Europe on Friday and has been shading Agradaa in her videos, mocking her for not owning a passport.

Nana Agradaa replied by flaunting her mansion and said having wealth was far better than travelling on a short holiday.

Watch the Tiktok video of Empress Gifty shopping in Paris below.

History of Empress Gifty’s feud with Agradaa

Nana Agradaa and Empress Gifty kicked off their beef after the preacher levelled damaging allegations against the singer in a video shared to social media.

Agradaa accused Gifty, an award-winning gospel singer, of engaging in extramarital affairs to fund her lavish lifestyle.

Empress Gifty sues Nana Agradaa for defamation after she accused her of living a promiscous lifestyle despite being married. Image credit: @empress_gifty, @agradaa

Source: Instagram

Her anger was stoked after the singer’s husband, Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye, incited supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to attack her.

Nana Agradaa caused controversy after receiving an $800 gift from NDC politician and Goldbod CEO Sammy Gyamfi.

The gift led to public backlash and Nana Agradaa offered to alleviate concerns by returning the money to Gyamfi.

Adorye replied by calling on NDC supporters to prevent her from meeting Gyamfi, angering Agradaa to start attacking his wife, Empress Gifty.

Empress Gifty responded to Agradaa’s allegations by filing a Gh₵ 20 million defamation case against her.

The court case commenced on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, when the two parties clashed at the Tema High Court.

Watch the Twitter video of the two during their first court date below.

Empress Gifty’s Paris’ shopping spree sparks reactions

Social media users shared positive opinions on the video of Empress Gifty shopping in Paris and shading Nana Agradaa.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

OPJ backup❤️ said:

"Team Empresss😩😩😩🥰🥰🥰🥰"

GOLDEN wrote:

"Looking young and beautiful 🥰❤️"

fante hemaah commented:

"Is there any challenger? That's my sis, enjoy your day 💃💃"

Maame Ama said:

"Team Empress noaa na 3y3 team Agrasco no. I am team having fun.😂"

Empress Gifty flaunts Tesla amid Agradaa beef

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty flaunted a Tesla amid her beef with Nana Agradaa.

She was spotted behind the wheel of the brand new car a few days after Nana Agradaa also flaunted a car.

Empress Gifty took a dig at Agradaa as she rattled off the Noko catchphrases the preacher has attempted to forcibly take from her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh