Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa caused a stir on social media when she blasted her female backing vocalist

The video was captured during Sunday's church service on June 22, 2025, which was aired on her YouTube and television channels

Many people were not pleased with how she frequently spoke harshly to her church members

Overseer of Heaven Way Chapel International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, has gone viral yet again after a video of her blasting one of her backing vocalists surfaced online.

Nana Agradaa blasts her backing vocalist during praise and worship at her church. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa blasts her backing vocalist

During Sunday's church service on June 22, 2025, a video from Agradaa's church surfaced on social media and went viral.

In the trending video, Agradaa was leading praise and worship with the help of her instrumentalists and backing vocalists.

While seriously engulfed in the spiritual song, the controversial televangelist realised that one of her backing vocalists was not singing at her full potential.

"Sing the song. Sing it," she shouted at the female backing vocalist.

Nana Agradaa sang at the top of her voice while showing off the diverse range of her singing voice.

The controversial televangelist, who is feuding with gospel singer Empress Gifty, dazzled in all white attire at Sunday's service. She wore heavy makeup such that it accentuated her fine facial features.

Reactions to Agradaa blasting her vocalist

The video got many people laughing hard as people questioned why Agradaa would speak to her church members in such a harsh tone.

Others also wondered why her church members tolerated such ill treatment from her and failed to stop attending her church.

Her singing voice was criticised by many fans who compared the beautiful live performances of Empress Gifty at shows and at events.

The reactions of social media users to the trending video of Agradaa blasting her backing vocalist during praise and worship:

Adepa_Cosmetiques said:

"Voice mu Change lesson😂😂😂."

Kweku Bhonsam 😤said:

"Is God aware that Agradaa is a prophet eiiii 😂😂😂 I'm just asking 😂."

Agnes Asare786 said:

"His husband is doing well Paa 😀he’s very tolerant."

NanaAkuaBoahemaa said:

"She wants to sing like Gifty but enfa ✌️."

Empress said:

"In her mind she is singing well papa 😂😂😂😂."

Ñø❌TÿM⏰said:

"Being an instrumentalist for this church be like you dey write your life exams ooo😏."

Funboy Yaw Nelson said:

"I’m confused, what key is that?"

EDZENUNYE🌹🌹 said:

"Hmm 🤔 but please 🙏 oh which kind of people go to this church pls I'm with peace here."

Nana Agradaa preaches at her church. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Source: Facebook

Empress Gifty Throws Subtle Shade at Agradaa

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty stirred conversation online with a TikTok video many believed was a subtle jab at controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa.

In the video, Empress Gifty reacted to a trending audio in which a woman blasted another woman for owning nothing but a phone and a wig as property, calling her “Lagatui." The timing of the post led many to link it to Empress Gifty’s ongoing feud with Agradaa.

Social media users quickly weighed in, interpreting the video as part of the simmering online drama between the two public figures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh