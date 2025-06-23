Gospel singer Empress Gifty took to TikTok to react to a viral sound where a lady was bashing another lady for only owning a phone and a wig as property

Her reaction to the viral TikTok sound comes amid her ongoing feud with controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa

Many people opined that the video was targeted at Agradaa, as people weighed in on their online banter

Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty has subtly taken a swipe at the overseer of Heaven Way Chapel International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, in another TikTok video.

Empress Gifty subtly jabs Agradaa in a TikTok video. Image Credit: @empressgifty60 and @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Empress Gifty subtly jabs Agradaa

Empress Gifty on TikTok used a viral TikTok sound, and the words got many people concluding that it was a subtle jab at Nana Agradaa.

In the audio, the voice of the lady sought to throw shade at someone by claiming that they did not own any properties, and that the only properties they owned were a phone and a wig.

"She is lying. She does not own anything. The only property she owns is her wig and a phone. Lagapo lagatui," the audio said.

The Watch Me crooner was all smiles and made interesting facial expressions as she played the viral TikTok sound in the background.

It looked like she was in the comfort of her home as she was dressed in a simple outfit, wore no makeup and showed off her flawless and radiant skin.

Empress Gifty rocked a frontal lace wig with the edges neatly curled inwards and into a lovely repetitive pattern.

Reactions to Empress Gifty's video

Fervent fans of both Agradaa and Empress Gifty thronged to the comment section to pledge their support to each of them. Others also encouraged the celebrity they support to apply more pressure in the ongoing online banter.

Ghanaians weighed in on the online banter and noted that the sensational gospel singer was the one giving the female pastor a lot of pressure.

The diverse reactions of social media reactions to the trending video of Empress Gifty subtly jabbing Nana Agradaa are below:

Matan Razak DD 🥰😍 said:

"If you just noticed that Empress is the one giving Agraa pressure say hi."

Rebecca💕 said:

"This sound from Jennifer Lopez is funny 😂."

Stephanie said:

"Still team Agradaa🤣."

Akua_Sheilla said:

"Team agraadaa let gather here.. 😂😏."

Nana Akosua-Afrah said:

"Eeeei Gifty🤣🤣🤣🤣. I have given you noko unbreakable."

Doro 1 said:

"You will make somebody cry oooo. Akutia paaa nie. Empress herrrrh I check you w'ate 😘."

Empress Gifty and Nana Agradaa feud. Image Credit: @angelasiamah, @empressgifty60 and @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna dances to Davido’s "With You"

YEN.com.gh reported that Rihanna, daughter of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, captured hearts online with her captivating dance moves in a recent video.

Filmed by Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, the video showed young Rihanna joyfully dancing to Nigerian superstar Davido’s hit song With You, all while a charming yellow bird perched on her shoulder, adding an extra touch of cuteness to the moment.

Viewers flooded the comments with admiration for her impressive moves, while others could not help but point out her striking resemblance to her father, sparking warm reactions across social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh