Gospel singer Empress Gifty has issued a spiritual warning to Nana Agradaa in response to the escalating attacks amid their ongoing lawsuit

The evangelist claimed the gospel singer's mother, Agaga, had derived her name from Mama Pat and that using it was summoning her spirit

Fans praised Empress Gifty's reply to Agradaa, with many expressing support for her in the ongoing back-and-forth with her major rival

Gospel singer Empress Gifty has warned former traditional priestess-turned-evangelist, Nana Agradaa, about her conduct in their rapidly escalating beef.

Nana Agradaa is strongly cautioned by Empress Gifty after the evangelist dragged the gospel singer's late mother into their beef. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @empress gifty.

Source: Facebook

The two showbiz personalities have been trading blows over the past several weeks against the backdrop of Empress Gifty’s Gh₵ 20 million defamation lawsuit.

Agradaa, founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church, turned up the heat recently after their first court date, when her lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case.

In her latest attack against the Watch Me singer, the controversial preacher dragged in Empress Gifty’s late mother, Agnes Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaga.

Nana Agradaa claimed that the name 'Agaga' was derived from her name and said that when the gospel singer called on her mother's spirit, Agradaa was called on.

"Agaga is my name. Agradaa is what she changed to Agaga. So whenever you call on the spirit of Agaga, it's me you're summoning," she said.

The preacher also insinuated that her nemesis had a hand in her late mother’s death and lobbed new accusations concerning her alleged infidelity.

The TikTok video of Nana Agradaa dragging Empress Gifty's mother into their beef is below.

Empress Gifty warns Agradaa about her mother

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Empress Gifty responded to Nana Agradaa’s latest attacks.

The artist performed one of her songs, Yento Nkyia in the video, clad in all white.

Her lyrics gave thanks to God for his help in battling her enemies.

"Heaven will not rest until your case is settled in Jesus' name. Noko spiritual," she captioned the video.

The Instagram video is below.

Empress Gifty, Agradaa battle in court

Empress Gifty and Nana Agradaa’s beef kicked off when the singer’s husband, politician Hopeson Adorye, took aim at the preacher in the wake of the Sammy Gyamfi dollar gift scandal.

The evangelist hit back at his wife in response, alleging that she was having affairs to fund her lavish lifestyle, prompting the gospel singer to file a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit.

Empress Gifty poses with her late mother Agnes Annan, popularly known as Agaga. Photo source: EmpressGifty

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians react to Empress Gifty warning Agradaa

Social media users replied to Empress Gifty’s warning to Nana Agradaa with encouraging words for the singer.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

judekafuideh said:

"Your God is bigger than them 🔥🔥🔥"

seshema_101 wrote:

"Noko spiritual and beautiful"

bigdjejomas commented:

"Wishing her all the best of luck 😍"

wendygloryofficia said

"See the anointing and the glory .. You are blessed papa 😇🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

lord_zeus_1050 wrote:

"Still naaa Noko pet shop"

jennyjello9 commented:

"My testimony song. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. This your song fire dey inside ruff"

Empress Gifty serves Gobɛ by the roadside

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty served gari and beans, popularly referred to as gobɛ, to some people in a trending video on social media.

While serving, she asked customers how they preferred their gobɛ - while some wanted to enjoy it with rice, others preferred a little or a lot of either palm oil or gari.

The video she posted was a promotional spot for her UTV television show, UCook, in which Empress Gifty hosts celebrities and other prominent people to cook.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh