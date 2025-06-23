Agradaa has served Empress Gifty a shade after the latter ridiculed her inability to travel out of the country due to her legal issues

Empress Gifty said security authorities had confiscated her passport and dared her to prove her wrong

The controversial televangelist cheekily responded with a video of her properties

Ghanaian televangelist Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, has showcased the current state of her huge property in Kwahu amid her fiery rivalry with Empress Gifty.

Agradaa Flexes With Her Hotel In Kwahu, Taunts Empress Gifty: "Passport No Be Blessing"

Agradaa's opulent Love Palace is comprised of lavish apartments intended for commercial rental as upscale accommodations for tourists and affluent Ghanaians.

Reports indicate that the complex, with its chandeliers, imported furnishings, and luxurious amenities, makes Agradaa, who was once a traditional priestess, one of the richest women in the country.

Agradaa shared the video in reaction to Empress Gifty's claim that the former couldn't travel out of the country because of her legal issues.

Empress Gifty's moments at the Kotoka International Airport and Europe sparked some interesting reactions on social media, with some people taking a dig at Agradaa.

Agradaa, peeved about Empress Gifty's jab, established that having a property like hers in Kwahu was more valuable than flying abroad.

Empress Gifty warns Agradaa about her mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had dragged Empress Gifty's late mother, Agaga, into their fiery feud.

Nana Agradaa had claimed previously that Empress Gifty’s late mother, Stella Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaga, derived her moniker from her name "Agradaa", which means thunder.

She told the singer that whenever she prayed to her mother’s spirit to come to her aid, she was rather summoning the spirit of Agradaa. Gifty clapped back and warned Nana Agradaa that continuing to provoke her would end badly, as she has the spirit of God on her side.

