Aberewa Ntua, an 86-year-old Ghanaian TikToker, in a heartbreaking interview, disclosed that she had lost all 12 of her biological children

The popular comedienne shared that her last hope lies in her grandson, Akwasi, expressing a deep wish for him to build her a house before she dies

Her story has sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with many fans praising her strength while others left mixed reactions in the comments

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Aberewa Ntua has opened up about her heartbreaking personal life, disclosing she has lost all 12 of her biological children.

Aberewa Ntua, the 86-year-old TikTok comedienne, shares her heartbreaking story of losing all 12 of her children. Photo credit:ghpage (Facebook)

In an emotional interview with the Media outlet GhPage, the 86-year-old content creator and comedienne, Aberewa Ntua, also known as Aberewa Power, shared details of her life's struggles, her hopes, and her deep desire to find comfort in her final years.

Aberewa Ntua, known for her endearing content and comedy videos on TikTok, surprised many fans with the sombre revelation.

Speaking in an exclusive video interview, she revealed that in her prime, she had given birth to 12 children, and sadly, all of them passed away.

The beloved TikToker, Aberewa Ntua, fought back tears as she spoke about her final wish—to have her grandson Akwasi build her a small house. Photo credit: Ghpage (facebook)

The octogenarian explained that while she has endured immense grief over the years, her last hope lies in her grandson, Akwasi.

She emotionally expressed her wish for him to help build her a modest house.

“Before I die, I want Akwasi to put up a small house for me,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes.

In the same interview, Aberewa recounted her trip to Boston in the USA. Despite hoping for a better future, she returned to Ghana empty-handed and emotionally drained.

Aberewa Ntua has become a beloved figure on TikTok, captivating followers with her energetic acting and uplifting personality.

Watch the video of her interview below.

Aberewa Ntua’s children's demise story sparks sympathy

Her story is now drawing attention for a different reason: her resilience and strength after enduring heartbreaking losses of her loved ones over the years.

Many shared in her grief and took to the comments section to send a word of encouragement. Some of the reactions are below.

Ohene Kojo Bekoe commented:

"We are meant to bury our parents, not the other way around.... Lord, have mercy."

Nhyira Abigail wrote:

"This lyf ankasa, God gave everyone talent oo, so be patient, ur talent will come out no matter ur age. I love this old woman. ❤️❤️"

Nana Yaw Beniako Afriyie commented:

"Some stories cannot be better explained. Herrrrrr. 💔😢"

Brella Bethel commented:

"Those of you concluding should take it easy. It happens that people lose their kids before themselves. If she knows the problem, let God do his own thing."

Obiyaa Mabel dies after kidney cancer battle

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian content creator Obiyaa Mabel had passed away after a painful three-year battle with Stage 4 kidney cancer.

The TikToker, diagnosed in 2022 shortly after completing her university degree, documented her cancer journey online to raise awareness and inspire others. Obiyaa’s death, announced on June 20, 2025, has deeply saddened her growing TikTok community and supporters across Ghana. She is survived by a two-year-old toddler, whom she gave birth to while battling the condition.

