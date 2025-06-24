Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah Says He Owns 10 Eagles At Home, Explains Why
- Ghanaian preacher Isaac Owusu Bempah has confirmed that he keeps an aviary in his private
- The renowned prophet behind the Glorious Word Power Ministries said he has been a fan of birds since he was a child
- He claimed that one of the birds could sell for GH₵50k, and the protocols involved are very rigorous
The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has opened up about his love for birds in a new interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.
According to Owusu Bempah, he owns ten eagles at his private residence along with several other parrots.
The renowned preacher established that his birds were mostly imported from other parts of Africa and the world.
Keeping eagles at home as pets is generally not recommended. Some countries consider it illegal.
"They're hard to keep at home. In my new house, I have built a huge cage spacious enough for them to fly in. They're ten," he admitted in the interview.
Speaking to seasoned media presenter, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Owusu Bempah noted that he had doves, peacocks and parrots which he imported from the US and South Africa.
Owusu Bempah backs Sammy Gyamfi
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Owusu Bempah had rallied behind Sammy Gyamfi amid the latter's woes with critics.
This comes after Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Gold Board and an NDC politician, was captured in a viral video doling out dollars to former priestess-turned-evangelist Nana Agradaa.
The spiritual leader pleaded with President John Mahama to temper justice with mercy amid the indiscretion of Sammy Gyamfi.
