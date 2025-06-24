Ghanaian preacher Isaac Owusu Bempah has confirmed that he keeps an aviary in his private

The renowned prophet behind the Glorious Word Power Ministries said he has been a fan of birds since he was a child

He claimed that one of the birds could sell for GH₵50k, and the protocols involved are very rigorous

The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has opened up about his love for birds in a new interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah.

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah recounts his love for birds, which influenced him to import ten eagles he keeps at home. Photo source: YouTube/DanKwakuYeboah

According to Owusu Bempah, he owns ten eagles at his private residence along with several other parrots.

The renowned preacher established that his birds were mostly imported from other parts of Africa and the world.

Keeping eagles at home as pets is generally not recommended. Some countries consider it illegal.

"They're hard to keep at home. In my new house, I have built a huge cage spacious enough for them to fly in. They're ten," he admitted in the interview.

Speaking to seasoned media presenter, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Owusu Bempah noted that he had doves, peacocks and parrots which he imported from the US and South Africa.

