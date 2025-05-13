Rev Owusu Bempah has appealed to former President Mahama to forgive Sammy Gyamfi over his cash donation to Nana Agradaa

A viral video showed the NDC's Sammy Gyamfi doling out dollars to the former priestess-turned-evangelist

Following public backlash, Sammy Gyamfi issued a heartfelt apology, describing his action as a private act of kindness

Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has pleaded with President John Mahama to temper justice with mercy regarding the act of indiscretion committed by Sammy Gyamfi.

Sammy Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GoldBod, was recently captured in a viral video doling out dollars to former priestess-turned-evangelist Nana Agradaa.

This incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for Mr Gyamfi's removal as the CEO of GoldBod.

While sharing his opinion on the issue, Rev Owusu Bempah begged President Mahama to forgive the young politician.

He said the alleged $800 gifted to Nana Agradaa was nothing to Sammy Gyamfi, arguing that he was a wealthy man even before joining mainstream politics.

The man of God recounted a moment where Sammy Gyamfi visited a renowned pastor to gift him a stack of money.

In any case, he said politics is a numbers game and that Sammy Gyamfi's gesture to Nana Agradaa could potentially attract her and her entire household to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"Sammy Gyamfi is a very kind man and his kindness is attracting a lot of people to the NDC. So, I plead with supporters of the party to forgive him. Let's not forget the good he has done for a lot of people," Rev Owusu Bempah pleaded.

Sammy Gyamfi Issues Public Apology

In light of the backlash, Sammy Gyamfi has apologised for the incident, pleading with Ghanaians and supporters of the NDC to forgive him.

In a Facebook post, the GoldBod CEO described the donations as a private "act of kindness" which he did not expect would become public.

"I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that the same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable," portions of his post read.

Ghanaians Praise Rev Bempah for Backing Sammy Gyamfi

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@ramzy said:

"Fantastic thank you man of God."

@Nana Asantewaa also said:

"I don’t like NDC but this one he did not do anything wrong."

@YOUNG PROPHET commented:

"That's what am talking about ooo, so they want to tell me Sammy don't have money, he is a lawyer ooo."

Chief of Staff summons Sammy Gyamfi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Julius Debrah, summoned Sammy Gyamfi to Jubilee House over a viral video showing him giving dollars to Nana Agradaa.

The young politicians were reportedly asked to explain the money gift to Julius Debrah at the Jubilee House.

The incident sparked widespread backlash online, with critics accusing Gyamfi of violating President Mahama’s new Code of Conduct

