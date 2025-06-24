A huge frenzy is building up on social media around Ghanaian dancer Championrolie and Nigerian star Emmanuella Samuel

This comes after the dancer collaborated on a new TikTok challenge with the Nigerian sensation

The video has garnered significant traction online as netizens drool over their heartwarming bond

Ghanaian dancer Championrolie has courted attention on social media as netizens weigh in on his newfound bond with Emmanuella Samuels, aka Emmanuella.

Championrolie And Emmanuella Flaunt Their Bond, Fans React

The Nigerian comedienne and actress shared a video of their new TikTok collaboration on June 22.

The collaboration, which was individually recorded and brilliantly stitched, showcases the growing relationship between the two online firebrands.

The video has already garnered close to two million views as netizens weigh in on their heartwarming moment.

Before their latest collaboration, the dancer renowned in Ghana as part of the Dance With Purpose Academy had been spotted in several live interactions with Emanuella.

In one of their live interactions, Championrolie opted to serenade the teenage sensation with John Legend's All of Me.

Emmanuella and Championrolie fall in love

Championrolie and Emmanuella's growing bond on TikTok has already started building a community of fans who want to see more of their content.

A Ghanaian TikTok user has shared his opinions on the growing bond and their content, urging them to keep up with the demand.

According to the fan, he admires their content and would love to see more of them.

Talking about Championrolie and Emmanuella's bond, the fan referenced the Ghanaian's former content partnership with Afronita.

Championrolie and Afronita's stint ended after the latter exited the DWP Academy collective to start her dance school for kids.

Netizens react to Emmanuella and Championrollie's bond

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Emmanuella and Championrolie's growing online partnership.

Pascal Youciph said:

Only shallow-minded people will have negative thoughts about Rolie and Emmanuella. Rollie wanna tap hugely into the girl's fanbase🇳🇬 7.4m ...... they play 🙄👏🥰👍

Hiz Excellency Signature✍🏽 wrote:

Kids we raised with our data are now peppering us

ohemaayaa shared:

This friendship and its content need to be studied 🥰🥰 It's screaming creativity 🥰

Khêly ßlâq💦said:

If it was championerolie who post this by now his comment is full of Lisa,aliyah and recheal 😂😂😂come on you should comment 😂

Mercy980 💜🖤commented:

Today was so boring Rolie you have lighten my mood 😂🥰🔥🔥🔥

@yahmima_ clothing and more noted:

I don’t know what I did wrong but I was poor when this emanuela was small still am not rich and she is completely grown why now God biko

Julanit 💎💞😇added:

Nice .. like this new friendship and the creative content 😅

Source: YEN.com.gh