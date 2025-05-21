Lisa Quama, in a video, was spotted hanging out with President John Dramani Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama

The DWP Academy dancer beamed with excitement as she posed beside Sharaf for the camera inside a plush room

The video of Lisa Quama hanging out with Sharaf Mahama triggered positive reactions from fans on social media

Popular Ghanaian dancer Lisa Naa Quama Darko, affectionately called Lisa Quama, has courted attention after she was spotted hanging out with President John Dramani Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama.

The DWP Academy dancer, sporting a green hoodie, white T-shirt, and grey baggy sweatpants, beamed with excitement as she posed beside Sharaf for the camera inside a plush room in a video she shared on her official TikTok page on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Lisa Quama and Sharaf Mahama, who also wore a black hoodie, looked excited to be hanging out with each other. In the caption of the video, the young dancer shared that she was shooting movies with her 'bae.'

Their linkup marked a special moment for Lisa, who had previously expressed her interest in meeting President John Dramani Mahama's young son.

In March 2025, the talented dancer named the 26-year-old Sharaf as her crush. The 22-year-old DWP member picked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Legacy Rise Sports Management in a video meant as a submission to the viral challenge, Shoot Your Shot Challenge, started by American female rappers Jorjiana and Glorilla's ILLB2.

Despite naming the president's son as her crush, Lisa Quama has previously declared she was not looking for any romantic relationship despite being single.

Sharaf Mahama, on the other hand, has been rumoured to be romantically linked to the 2020 Miss Malaika winner and the 2024 Women’s Choice Award Africa's Entrepreneur of the Year, Jasmine Djang.

Since the start of 2025, the rumoured couple have been spotted at various public functions, including President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration dinner event in Accra after he was sworn into office for a second non-consecutive term.

Below is the video of Lisa Quama hanging out with Sharaf Mahama:

Lisa and Sharaf Mahama's linkup stirs reactions

The video of Lisa Quama and Sharaf Mahama hanging out Sharaf Mahama triggered positive reactions from fans who flooded the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pammies Quammies commented:

"Dark, tall and handsome 😍 My baby stands on business. She has a type. I am not joking😌."

GLORIA said:

"Nothing do my shoulder o. I just saw my baddest and my favourite president's son collab😩😂🙌."

Y'all Rachi commented:

"Aww, he's so cuteeee. You both look good together. 🥱❤️. E no be my mouth talk am oh."

Mary Chiechie wrote:

"Lisa Quama never settles for less. She is always climbing high😭😂😂."

