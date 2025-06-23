President John Mahama has appointed former KNUST Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso, as Ghana's new Ambassador to India

The academic brings decades of experience to his diplomatic role, aiming to deepen bilateral ties and enhance trade and cultural exchange

Ghanaians have reacted to the ambassadorial appointments on social media, expressing diverse views on the president's choices

President John Mahama has appointed Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso as Ghana's Ambassador to India.

Professor Obiri-Danso, a renowned academic, previously served as the Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

President John Mahama appoints Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, a former KNUST Vice Chancellor, as Ghana's Ambassador to India. Photo credit: UGC.

He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this new role. He will be responsible for promoting Ghana’s interests abroad, fostering diplomatic relations between Ghana and India, and facilitating trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

As the noble professor takes up this new role, it will be interesting to see how he navigates the world of diplomacy and represents Ghana's interests overseas.

Prof. Obiri-Danso’s appointment is a significant development that could have implications for Ghana’s diplomatic relations with Spain, particularly in the area of education, given his background as an academic.

As a respected figure in Ghana's academic landscape, Professor Obiri-Danso has made significant contributions to the country's educational sector.

His appointment as Ambassador to India is seen as a testament to his capabilities and dedication to public service.

As Ghana's Ambassador to India, Professor Obiri-Danso will work to deepen the relationship between the two countries, leveraging his expertise and experience to foster greater cooperation and understanding.

Prof. Obiri-Danso's KNUST journey

Kwasi Obiri-Danso is a Ghanaian biological scientist and academic who served as the 10th Vice Chancellor of KNUST from August 2016 to July 2020.

He began his academic journey at KNUST as a teaching assistant between 1987 and 1989, later earning promotion to the rank of lecturer.

From 1990 to 2000, he lectured at the university, while also working as a research assistant at Lancaster University’s Institute of Environmental Sciences during his PhD studies between 1996 and 1999.

Upon his return to Ghana in 2000, he was appointed a senior lecturer and advanced to associate professor in 2007.

He eventually attained the rank of professor in environmental microbiology and environmental health.

While serving as the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, he led several initiatives that contributed to the growth of the institution.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaians react to Mahama's ambassadorial appointments

Prof. Obiri-Danso was part of the first batch of ambassadorial appointments made by President Mahama on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Following these appointments, Ghanaians on social media have shared their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Bernard Datani said:

"Those who were assigned to these states; Togo, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea and India didn't do good campaign during the 2024 general election.. We call it, "what you contribute is what you get in return."

@Hassan Mohammed also said:

"Eeii the one going to Togo di3 I’m not sure he will use flight . The military can use their convoy by sending his belongings to the boarder."

@Dornell James Williams commented:

"The one going to Togo 🇹🇬 I can hear from his name that he's not happy."

President Mahama appoints veteran Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, as Ghana's Ambassador to Spain. Photo credit: Kalsoume Sinare/IG.

