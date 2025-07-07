Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has soft-launched his new initiative to award Ghanaians

In an interview, he gave fans a glimpse of the sophisticated efforts involved in his infamous first edition, which rewarded Sarkodie, Berla Mundi and others

The self-styled global ambassador, in recounting his efforts, said Sarkodie was even lucky to have been honoured by his scheme

Ghanaian viral sensation Dr UN has called out Sarkodie and others for criticising his award scheme, which many thought was a UN-backed initiative, in his recent interview.

In 2021, Dr UN, known privately as Kwame Owusu Fordjour, posing as a diplomat and a global ambassador with a doctorate degree from Harvard, delivered several awards to top personalities in Ghana under his 'Global Excellence in Leadership Awards' scheme.

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, musicians Sarkodie and D-Black, and TV presenter Berla Mundi were among several recipients of the Global Excellence in Leadership Awards.

A few days after they were honoured, it came to light that it was neither Dr UN nor the scheme was affiliated with the UN, setting up the recipients for public ridicule.

Daily Graphic described Dr UN's scheme as a scam accomplished on a magnitude almost never experienced in Ghana.

at Dr UN in a song Gimme Dat admitting that he was outsmarted, saying,

"I thought I was a hard guy until Dr UN gave me an empty bottle as an award. Anyway, that was a bad situation. The day I will meet him, unless I smack him. If I calculate the time I have wasted with him, I could have been making love to Tracy."

Dr UN opens up about his awards

In an interview with KooPokuStudios, Dr UN maintained that his award scheme was prestigious, unlike the popular narrative surrounding the initiative.

Recounting the sophistication that helped him execute the brilliant scheme, Dr UN said,

"Sarkodie will admit that he was lucky to get the award because when he came to the event, he wasn't even getting a chair to sit on. I am an event organiser who has gone through the tax scrutiny. What is his achievement?"

"As I speak, I have the Speaker of Parliament's portfolio. Dangote sent his CV via email. I sent letters to Bill Gates and all the others," Dr UN claimed.

According to Dr UN, he is getting ready to launch a new scheme despite his complaints of a near-death health condition.

Instead of bottles, citations shared in his previous attempt, Dr UN plans to mount statues in his awardees' honour.

Dr UN advises Agradaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr UN had weighed in on Agradaa's woes after she was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to Dr UN, Agradaa is not built for prison and must fight to wiggle her way out of the 15-year sentence handed to her.

Dr UN, notorious for conning top personalities and celebrities into receiving a UN-affiliated award which had nothing to do with the global organisation, has been in and out of prison several times.

