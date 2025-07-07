Ernest Yaw Kumi: Relatives Of NPP MP Breakdown In Tears, First Video From Family House Evokes Sorrow
The atmosphere was one of sorrow at the family house of Ernest Yaw Kumi, Member of Parliament for Akwatia, in Akyem Wenchi in the Eastern Region.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of UTV on July 7, 2025, showed relatives of the late NPP MP wailing uncontrollably following the loss of their loved one.
The women, who were yet to come to terms with his passing, rolled on the floor in anguish.
News of Ernest Yaw Kumi's death was reported on Monday afternoon. Details surrounding his demise remain sketchy, with NPP stalwarts taking to social media to mourn the loss of the MP.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
