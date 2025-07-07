The atmosphere was one of sorrow at the family house of Ernest Yaw Kumi, Member of Parliament for Akwatia, in Akyem Wenchi in the Eastern Region.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of UTV on July 7, 2025, showed relatives of the late NPP MP wailing uncontrollably following the loss of their loved one.

Relatives of Ernest Yaw Kumi mourn in family house. Photo credit: @hon_ernest_kumi_2024/TikTok, @UTV/Facebook

The women, who were yet to come to terms with his passing, rolled on the floor in anguish.

News of Ernest Yaw Kumi's death was reported on Monday afternoon. Details surrounding his demise remain sketchy, with NPP stalwarts taking to social media to mourn the loss of the MP.

