On July 3, 2025, controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa was handed a 15-year sentence by a judge at the Accra Circuit Court

This comes after she was found guilty on one count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence

In light of this, many fans have taken to social media to remember her by compiling her funny videos and moments

Overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries, Nana Agradaa's videos have taken over social media after news of her being sentenced to 15 years with hard labour.

Many people have taken to social media to remember Agradaa as she begins her 15-year prison sentence.

In light of this, many people have taken to social media to share viral and funny videos of the former priestess and talk about how much they would miss her.

Reactions to Agradaa's funny videos

Many people took to the comment section of the viral video to express their disappointment and frustration about the number of years she would be serving in prison.

People opined that she could have been given a lesser sentence and that the 15 years was harsh.

Others also noted that they would miss her sense of humour, adding that the internet would not be the same again without her for all these years.

Some people also highlighted Agradaa's feud with gospel singer Emress Gifty, saying that no one would make them feel the excitement.

The reactions of social media users to Agradaa's sentence are below:

gossips24tv said:

"Herh, the internet won’t be the same without you. The matter really pain me 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

mayaati_1 said:

"Naaahhhh😂😂😂😂 free my girl!!!!!!!! I miss her already🤣."

lina_okailey said:

"It has pained me oooo . Ahhh 15 years is too much 😢."

trendzwithrho said:

"Seriously aside the insults Agraa made the internet fun 😢."

edwardaganesh said:

"Clement let’s start #freeagradaa movement anaa wose de3n mafe no 😂😂😂😂. WHO will entertain us 😂."

adepa_telldem said:

"15 yrs paaa eeeeeei Ghana 😂😂, so the law Dey work like this 😂."

corazonlatina5 said:

"When God warns you and you still keep doing the bad things your fall is deep."

efyadonkor_gh said:

"We will miss her but it serves her right. Before she will be back we would have forgotten her.😂😂😂😂."

serwaaapril said:

"Oh 15 years is tooooo much ahbaa! I miss her already 😂."

Hopeson Adorye celebrates after Agradaa’s 15-year fraud conviction

YEN.com.gh reported that politician Hopeson Adorye, husband of renowned gospel artist Empress Gifty, went live on TikTok to express his gratitude to God following the sentencing of Agradaa, the controversial televangelist.

Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in prison on multiple fraud charges. Mr Adorye’s live video on TikTok quickly gained attention as he openly rejoiced over the verdict.

However, not everyone was impressed. Many Ghanaians took to the comments section to criticise his public celebration, calling it insensitive and unnecessary, despite the gravity of Agradaa’s conviction.

