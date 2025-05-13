Prophet Dr. Emma Boakye Ogyaba's daughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, channelled Grammy winner Cardi B at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The young influencer impressed fashion lovers with her debut appearance at the red carpet event

Some social media have praised her glam team for making her stand out at the star-studded awards show

Prophet Dr. Emma Boakye Ogyaba's daughter, Ohemaa Dynamite, has gone viral with her flamboyant gown at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

She imitated the figure-hugging Mugler haute couture autumn/winter 1995 ensemble worn by Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B to the opening of "Thierry Mugler, Couturissime," a retrospective of the designer's work held at the Musée des Arts Decoratifs in Paris following childbirth.

Ohemaa Dynamite boldly appeared in a custom-made body-hugging red gown, highlighting her curves as she arrived at the red carpet event.

The tertiary student who has become a top fashionista's stylish red gown was designed with red rhinestones and red glittering sequins material that made her glow.

Pastor Ogyaba's daughter elevated her look with her spectacular cape, designed with red feathers that stole the attention on the red carpet.

She wore a short blonde hairstyle that complemented her fair complexion and opted for mild makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and glossy lipstick.

Ohemaa Dynamite accessorised her look with red emerald earrings and a bracelet that has become the talk of the town on TikTok.

Ogyaba's daughter trends at the 2025 TGMA

Some social media users have commented on Ogyaba's daughter, Ohemaa Dynamite's, outfit selection at the 2025 TGMA. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

✧ 🎀 Kaakyire🎀 ✧

"Your designer is the best💋 🤭🔥."

Kem

"People only hate what they can't be ✨✨purrr you are pretty purrrr."

Lalabee stated:

"This is what we want to seeee purrr❤️."

Nana Serwaah

"I didn’t even recognise her ooo .. she nailed it wow 🔥. It's giving okkuuurrrrr."

NhanhaAdwoa 557

"Let’s put all jokes aside Aswear you nailed it’s Girl and that’s on period 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Dede stated:

"Now this is what red carpet is about. I was so disappointed with Ghanaian red carpet till i saw . 🥰 Go you girl."

Wasty stated:

"I saw her at Abokobi she's naturally beautiful and calm😘😘😘😘."

The lioness stated:

"Oh Waw this is the 20,000 dress they were talking about Wow, it's beautiful ❤️."

Cardi B looks terrific in a Mugler gown

At the red carpet premiere of "Thierry Mugler, Couturissime," American rapper Cardi B once again stole the show.

The all-crimson outfit included a splendid gown with a sequin-adorned neckline that plunged and was covered with crystals.

Cardi B wore a tall hooded coat with feather detailing and opera gloves for extra drama at the star-studded event.

Ohemaa Dynamite models in stylish kente

Ghanaian style influencer Ohemaa Dynamite looked gorgeous in a beautiful kente blazer and pencil skirt as she posed with her dad.

Ohemaa Dynamite wore flawless makeup and a red turban to cover her coloured hairstyle as she modelled in elegant high heels.

Ohemaa Dynamite flaunts her Valentine's Day gifts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohemaa Dynamite, who posted a video of the Valentine's Day presents she got on TikTok.

Ohemaa Dynamite's wealthy father, Prophet Ogyaba, surprised her with expensive gifts to show how much he adored her.

Some social media users have commented on the special bond between Prophet Ogyaba and her beautiful daughter.

