Black Sherif has been hailed as the first Ghanaian artist to sell out London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on two consecutive nights

Social media users praised the young superstar and predicted that he would be the next act to bring Ghana a Grammy award

Black Sherif's accomplishment occurred at the event, which saw him break down in tears during a performance of his song One

Drill and rap superstar Black Sherif has won massive acclaim from Ghanaians after he set a new record at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire Arena.

The musician has been recognised as the first Ghanaian artist to sell out the arena on consecutive nights, entering the history books forever.

Black Sherif held a memorable two-night set at the London Arena on Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, 2025, that captivated Ghanaians in the diaspora and other foreigners who stormed the event.

Videos from his performances showed the Ghanaian mesmerising the crowd with his high-energy performances, enticing them to participate in his act fully.

The crowd also showed their appreciation for his stagecraft, singing along to almost all his performances.

Following the highly successful shows, news emerged that Black Sherif had set a new record that no other Ghanaian act in history has ever been able to do.

Black Sherif cries during performance

The Ghanaian superstar also showed intense emotions during one performance at the event.

While performing his song One, Black Sherif was overcome with sorrow over the story and was left in tears.

The musician temporarily stopped his performance to wipe his eyes, but he continued to shed more tears as the performance continued.

Black Sherif’s emotional moment was later explained to be a result of his family struggles at a point in his life, which he wrote about in the song he was performing.

Ghanaians react to Black Sherif’s accomplishment

Social media users shared overwhelmingly positive reactions to the news of Black Sherif shattering a new record at the O2 Bush Shepherd’s Arena.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

Aj beauty said:

"That was why he was crying when performing 😌❤️"

Jamiu Mohammed Kilemba wrote:

"Blacko is whoever he thinks he is 🔥❤️"

Eddie❤️✝️ commented:

"Serious guy!"

Nyabinghi1 said:

"He's coming with the Grammys ooo 🔥🔥"

Dzifah Mary wrote:

"Was worth every cent. 🥰🥰 Blacko was on fire. 🔥"

I’m Significant🌹👸 commented:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥He go fill am, OnGod 🙏"

SupaCoolCaat said:

"I swear he can! … He can even do stadium for Ghana here!"

Black Sherif nominated for BET Awards

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Black Sherif's nomination as the only Ghanaian at the 2025 BET Awards.

Blacko was nominated as one of over 10 global superstars to battle it out in the Best International Act Category.

Nigeria’s Arya Starr and South Africa’s Tyla also made the BET nominees list, which was released in May 2025.

